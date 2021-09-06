Former PlayStation leader predicts PS5 games could cost up to $200 million to develop • Eurogamer.pt

Shawn Layden, who worked in various positions at PlayStation until becoming the company’s leader, before leaving in October 2019, spoke about the current state of video games and predicts a future with budgets of up to $200 million for PS5 games.

Layden spoke to Bloomberg about how the cost of developing a video game doubles from generation to generation and says the budgets for PlayStation 4 games he has given the green light have reached $100 million, predicting further increases for the current generation.

To combat the possible rise in the cost of development, which could reach up to $200 million, companies may opt for a strategy of reducing risks, betting on sequels or chasing fashions.

“What happens with this is you end up with 3 or 4 game silos or game types that continue to exist and variety is squeezed,” says Layden when asked the reality in which publishers are chasing fashions.

Asked about his role in creating this sustainability issue on PlayStation, the man responsible for giving the green light to games such as Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Days Gone and Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 responded that he helped to showcase to the world the quality that video games can achieve.

“I think it does a little bit to show the world what spectacular gameplay can be,” said Layen.

Sony is currently developing games such as Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, a new Spider-Man from Insomniac and even new intellectual property from Sony Bend.