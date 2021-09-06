Former US military invades house and kills 4 of the same family in Florida

A former United States military man killed four people from the same family in Florida this Sunday (5), including a child, and exchanged fire with police, according to the American newspaper The New York Times.

The case took place in Polk County, in the southern United States, near the city of Orlando.

In all, four people were killed: a 40-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman, the couple’s 3-month-old baby, and a 62-year-old grandmother. An 11-year-old child was injured. The sniper also killed the family’s dog.

Investigators still don’t know what motivated the attack and it’s still not possible to establish the connection between the killer and the victims. The shooter was identified as Bryan J. Riley, 33, a resident of Brandon, according to the newspaper, and now works as a private security guard.

He served in the US military in Afghanistan and is experiencing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, local officials said, but it is still unclear when Riley was in the Asian country. At the time of the attack, the shooter wore a bulletproof vest and camouflage clothing.

The sniper barricaded and exchanged fire with police until he was wounded, when he surrendered and was arrested, Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters. At the hospital, the criminal even tried to steal a policeman’s gun and needed to be medicated.

“He told detectives, ‘They begged for their lives, and I killed them anyway,'” said the sheriff, who said the sniper is a bad person, according to the New York Times.