Former US Military Kills Four People in Florida, United States | World

A former American military and sniper killed four people this Sunday morning (5) in Florida, United States, reported the newspaper “The New York Times”.

According to the publication, the victims are a man, two women and a three-month-old baby who were in two homes in Lakeland City, which is in Polk County. An 11-year-old girl was injured after being shot seven times. She was flown to Tampa and, according to county sheriff Grady Judd, is expected to recover.

A former combatant from Afghanistan and Iraq and currently working as a bodyguard, the assassin was shot at least once during a confrontation with police before being arrested.

Also according to The New York Times, which cites local authorities as sources, three of the murdered people (a 40-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and the baby in her lap) were in the same house. The fourth victim was the baby’s grandmother, who was 62 years old and was in another residence on the same property. The family dog ​​was also shot and killed.

Until the last update of this report, the police had not provided information on what had motivated the crimes, which occurred around 4:30 am (local time).

At a news conference, Sheriff Grady Judd said the shooter was identified as 33-year-old Bryan J. Riley. The law enforcement official said the killer was suffering from post-traumatic stress and was wearing camouflage clothing when he hid in one of the houses – apparently he and the victims were unconnected.

“But at one point he said to our agents: ‘They [as vítimas] they begged for their lives, and I killed them anyway,'” the sheriff said. He also said the sniper described himself as a “survivor” and claimed he had used meth.

In the emergency room of a hospital in the region, the killer tried to take a gun from a police officer and had to be medicated.