‘From the Bronx’ sympathizes with Darren Till: “Let’s train together”

Current UFC lightweight (70 kg) champion Charles ‘Do Bronx’ has become one of the greatest symbols of resilience and perseverance in MMA history, reaching the league title after overcoming all the ups and downs of his career, without losing hope and focus. The Brazilian’s trajectory, in fact, seems to have become a source of inspiration for the English fighter Darren Till, who is going through a delicate moment in his career, after losing to Derek Bronson yesterday.

Aware of the situation, ‘Do Bronx’ insisted on showing solidarity with his professional colleague and even offered help. Through his social networks, the champion sent a message of support to Darren Till and made himself available to the English fighter to help him in training, aiming for his comeback.

It is worth remembering that the European fighter has a close relationship with Brazil, having started his professional career in the South American country and, for years, represented the ‘Astra Fight Team’, based in Santa Catarina. In addition, Till also speaks fluent Portuguese, which could bring him even closer to a move to the ‘Do Bronx’ team, ‘Chute Boxe Diego Lima’, located in São Paulo (SP).

“Keep your head up, never give up! God knows everything. Return home, go back to the gym – train and work. Hey, Darren Till, we’re here my friend. If you need our support, let’s train together.” , suggested Charles.

Last Saturday (4), Darren Till was submitted by Derek Brunson in the main event of UFC Vegas 36, accumulating his fourth loss in the last five fights. Despite the bad phase, the English – through publication on social networks – indicated that he will seek inspiration in the victorious trajectories of Charles ‘Do Bronx’ and compatriot Michael Bisping – both UFC champions after years of service in the league – to try to give the come back on top of your career.