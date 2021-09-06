Gabriel comments on new Corinthians signings: ‘they are two friends’

Corinthians announced the signings of Róger Guedes and João Pedro at the end of August. Despite being new to the club, the reinforcements are old acquaintances of Gabriel, as the three passed by Palmeiras at the same time. Thus, the steering wheel commented on the arrival of the pair.

“We haven’t talked yet. Of course we have a long-standing friendship, having already acted together and lived together. They are two friends, two great players. João will help us a lot, he’s a sensational guy, Roger too, not to mention what he’s been doing and tends to do with the Corinthians shirt. But then, we haven’t talked about it yet,” Gabriel told THROW!

Although he has not yet talked to his friends, the steering wheel guaranteed that he will help them as soon as they need advice.

“I think they’ll ask me at some point and I’m prepared to talk to them fine. We know the responsibility it is, but keeping the job, keeping your head always focused on doing your best and wearing this shirt has a very big responsibility. So, I’m sure the guys know that and whatever needs my help, I’ll be 100% available to help,” he continued.

Although they played for a short time together, Gabriel was full of praise for right-back João Pedro, who also defended Timão’s rival and was in Porto, Portugal.

“João is a great player, maybe some fans still don’t remember what he did, but he has a lot of quality and a lot of strength to attack and to defend as well. He’s already played, if I’m not mistaken, even on both sides in moments he needed to. So he’s a versatile player too, who will help us and will write very well. He hasn’t played for a long time either, he had some problem with an injury, if I’m not mistaken, at Bahia, he was there and didn’t manage to have a great streak. But, he’s already making up our group in a cool way, training, doing some training with us and he’s been showing a lot of personality and willingness to be right there together for the game and to be living this moment. So, he’s a guy who will help us a lot, I’m sure of that, because I know him and I’ve seen that he has a lot of quality, I know he has a lot of quality to be able to help,” he revealed.

There is a chance that Róger Guedes will debut in Corinthians’ next match. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, against Juventude. João Pedro also appears at the IDB and could debut on the same date.

