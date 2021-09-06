Game between Brazil and Argentina is interrupted by PF agents and by Anvisa

posted on 09/05/2021 4:15 PM / updated on 09/05/2021 5:10 PM



(credit: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)

The game between Brazil and Argentina, this Sunday (5/9), was interrupted by agents of the Federal Police and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). According to the agency, four players from the Argentine team could not be in Brazil for having given false health information when entering the country. The match was interrupted early in the first half and all players went to the locker room. Through social networks, Conmebol announced that the match was suspended by decision of the referee and that the new date will be defined by FIFA.

By decision of the referee of the game, the match organized by FIFA between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup qualifiers was suspended. — CONMEBOL ??????? (@CONMEBOLBR) September 5, 2021

Anvisa had informed, also on Sunday, about the case of four players from Argentina who entered Brazil not complying with the country’s sanitary rules. Due to allegations that the Argentines, in an official form from the Brazilian health authority, gave allegedly false information, the agency met with representatives of the Ministry of Health and with the Disease Control Coordination of the São Paulo State Department of Health at Saturday (4/9).

Soon after the meeting with the health authorities, it was confirmed, after consulting the passports of the four players involved, that the athletes violated the rule for the entry of travelers on Brazilian soil. According to a note released by Anvisa. “The rule is provided for in the Interministerial Ordinance No. 655 of 2021, which determines that foreign travelers who have passed, in the last 14 days, through the United Kingdom, South Africa, Northern Ireland and India, are prevented from entering Brazil”, informs the statement.

Anvisa also explained that the players in question declared that they have not passed through any of the four countries with restrictions in the last 14 days. “The travelers arrived in Brazil on a flight from Caracas/Venezuela to Guarulhos. However, unofficial news reached Anvisa reporting alleged false statements made by such travelers”, explains the note.

false information

In light of the news, Anvisa immediately notified the Center for Strategic Information on National Health Surveillance (CIEVS/MS), which coordinates the CIEVS network, responsible for epidemiological investigation with the state of São Paulo and the municipality of Guarulhos, so that the if investigated and tracked.

Check the agency’s note:

Upon confirmation that the information provided by the travelers was false, Anvisa clarifies that it has already communicated the fact to the Federal Police, so that measures within the scope of the police authority can be taken immediately. There is a notorious non-compliance with the Interministerial Ordinance No. 655/2021 and with the Brazilian immigration control norms”, completes the note. The statement from the federal agency was released at 12:43 pm this Sunday, hours before the duel for the eighth round of the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Anvisa declares that it considers the situation a serious health risk, and therefore advised the local health authorities to determine the immediate quarantine of players, who are prevented from participating in any activity and must be prevented from remaining in Brazilian territory, pursuant to art. . 11, of Federal Law No. 6437/77.