German Government Wants Manufacturers to Offer 7 Years of Support for EU Cell Phones

The programmed obsolescence of smartphones is a controversial issue that has already put major brands in uncomfortable situations, as is the case with Apple, sued in Chile, Portugal and the United States, for decreasing the autonomy of older iPhone models via software updates, in order to make users purchase a new device.

In Europe, however, brands looking to sell smartphones will likely have to deal with the fact that the life of the devices will be more useful.

That’s because the German government is trying to get the European Union to demand seven years of security updates and replacement parts for smartphones as part of negotiations with the European Commission.