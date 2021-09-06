Glaidson’s Pyramid Scheme Will Generate ‘Scam Records Flurry’, Says Police | Rio de Janeiro

That’s what the final investigation report the Civil Police’s Office of Combating Criminal Organizations and Money Laundering.

The investigators concluded that, in fact, it is a scheme of financial pyramid.

“(The company) recruits massive amounts of money from customers who are misled, because they believe they are correcting bitcoin, but which are actually remunerated with cash payments from new contracts, creating a unsustainable pyramid“, says the text obtained by Fantastic.

Delegate Leonardo Borges affirms that the profitability of the scheme is due to new contributions from customers — and not due to investment in cryptoactive.

“As the remuneration is very high, people are encouraged to reinvest the money they earn,” he explains.

According to the investigation, the money goes straight to the gang members’ account.

O G1 showed, last week, that only Glaidson’s wife received R$ 1.5 billion in four months. She’s on the run.

“Most of the customers’ money comes from GAS’s bank account and goes directly to Glaidson, Mirelis, Tunay, Vicente, among other members of the criminal organization.”

Vicente Gadelha Rocha Neta was a partner in a company that received almost BRL 28 million of GAS, for example. he has more than BRL 20 million in cryptocurrencies.

Companies that make investments in cryptocurrencies are called exchanges, which is to the cryptoactive market what brokers are to the stock market.

In the contract signed by the customers with GAS, it is stated that the company invests in biggest exchange in the world. The problem, according to the investigation, is that this is another one of the lies told by Glaidson.

“GAS doesn’t even have an open account in this exchange. Now, the main leader of this organization has opened a personal account and made a contribution only in bitcoins in an amount exceeding R$ 1.2 billion”, explains delegate Leonardo Borges.