Globo does well in soccer confusion, but loses by not following live

The unexpected entry into the field of coaches from Anvisa demanded a lot of flexibility from those who broadcast the match between Brazil and Argentina this Sunday. It seems consensual that the narrator Galvão Bueno was the ace of the game, mixing indignant comments with attempts at clarification.

Maybe he does it live, and Globo’s narrator did very well this Sunday (5th). “I wanted to know who from the CBF interfered in this matter? Who? These people have to have their names made public so that this doesn’t happen, a shame in world football,” he questioned indignantly.

Galvão also assumed the position of journalist when interviewing live, by telephone, the CEO of Anvisa, Antônio Barra Torres. Globo was also able to contact reporter Claudia Bomtempo, from Brasília, helping to overcome the difficulties of its reporters at the stadium, whose movements were limited.

Even though it eventually brought mismatched information, for over an hour the broadcast fulfilled the function of keeping the viewer stuck to a throbbing subject.

There were still a number of poorly explained issues when Globo decided to interrupt the broadcast to show a rerun of a movie. It was, in my opinion, a misjudgment. The network would have much to gain if it continued to invest in journalism, bringing other reporters and commentators live on what happened at the stadium.

The cut, around 17:00, ended up causing the postponement of the debut of the new “Domingão” from 18:00 to 18:40. With the film, the network lost the chance of a “hot” delivery for Luciano Huck. A feather.