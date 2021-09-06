Globo has its first weekend with Luciano Huck and Marcos Mion

TV Globo’s weekend was marked by the debuts of Marcos Mion and Luciano Huck in two new attractions that occupy important times in the station’s programming.

While the first “Caldeirão” was highlighted by the emotion and energy of the former commander of “A Fazenda”, “Domingão” showed editing errors in the first program with the newcomer on Sundays.

Marcos Mion’s emotion

The first ‘Caldeirão’ featured Marcos Mion visibly moved after receiving praise from Tiago Leifert and Ana Furtado. Larissa Manoela, Juliana Paes and Paulo Vieira also participated in the attraction.

The program also featured the Barões da Pisadinha, Ana Vitória, Mumuzinho and Gretchen as musical attractions. Lucio Mauro Filho stood out by directing the new band on the show: Lucio Mauro e os Filhos.

The attraction was praised by the audience, who highlighted Mion’s lightness in the dialogues with the guests. Presenter of “BBB”, Leifert also starred in an unforgettable moment dancing the “piseiro”.

Tiago Leifert confessed that he hoped the station would hire the former commander of “A Fazenda”. “I advocated your cause,” he joked.

In the sequence, Marcos Mion premiered the painting “That’s Globo Mostra” showing old videos stored in Globo’s archives.

The presenter showed an old report by Fátima Bernardes, a scene in which Tony Ramos appears without clothes and Ana Maria Braga’s unexpected praise for presenter Thiago Oliveira in “Mais Você”.

First ‘Domingão com Huck’ marked by errors

A faux pas by Luciano Huck and the cutting mistakes made by the edition marked the debut of the new “Domingão”, which had Xuxa, Preta Gil, Boninho, Luan Santana and Alcione among the guests.

The presenter was even cut after the interaction with Tadeu Schmidt and Poliana Abritta, from “Fantástico”. Errors also occurred in the entry of vignettes and VTs.

The painting “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, recorded before the attraction, featured Huck’s failure. The presenter praised the match between Brazil and Argentina suspended hours before the attraction.

The beginning of the new “Domingão” was marked by a tribute by Luciano Huck to Faustão. The businessman praised him and said he was “eternally grateful” for the 32 years of his colleague on TV Globo’s Sundays.

columnist of splash, Marcelle Carvalho criticized the program, which repeated the format that Luciano Huck was already doing in “Caldeirão”: ‘It’s not possible for Luciano Huck to be a fill-in for the program itself”.

A suspended classic

TV Globo programming was directly affected by the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina, valid for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Representatives from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) entered the pitch of Neo Química Arena after the start of the match. The allegation is that four Argentine players did not comply with the quarantine protocols defined by the Brazilian government.

After confirming the cancellation, TV Globo opted to show the movie “Círculo de Fogo”, without anticipating the debut of Luciano Huck in “Domingão”.