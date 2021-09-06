Guilherme Paulus sells GJP hotel chain for R$ 800 mi – 09/04/2021

São Paulo businessman Guilherme de Jesus Paulus, who lives in Santo André, announced the sale of the GJP Hotels & Resorts chain, which he had founded in 2005, to an investment fund of R Capital, a company that operates in the capital market, especially in the sectors real estate and credit. Sources estimate that the deal had a turnover of R$ 800 million.

GJP, named after the businessman and which manages hotels under the Wish, Prodigy, Linx and Marupiara brands, is the third company created by Paulus that he disbands. The first was the Andreense tour operator CVC, negotiated in 2010 with Carlyle. The following year, it was the turn of the airline Webjet, sold to Gol.





In a statement released to the market on Thursday, the GJP informs that the transaction should be completed in 120 days. The deal involves the nine hotels of the chain, which have around 3,000 rooms, event centers and infrastructure for leisure and business activities.

The Wish brand, the most exquisite, has four hotels: Salvador (Bahia), Gramado (Rio Grande do Sul), Natal (Rio Grande do Norte) and Foz do Iguaçu (Paraná). Prodigy has units in the capital of Rio de Janeiro and in Gramado. Linx is in Rio and Belo Horizonte (Minas Gerais). The group still owns the Marupiara resort, in Porto de Galinhas (Pernambuco).

The reasons that led Paulus to dispose of the projects were not disclosed, but specialized vehicles in the tourism sector attribute the decision to the impact caused by the new coronavirus pandemic in the tourism segment – the launch of two projects, one in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, and another in São Paulo were suspended.

The sharp drop in the number of reserves reduced cash flow, forcing the company to inject cash into the company. Paulus studied going public with GJP in search of capitalization, until the purchase proposal came up.





In the statement, the company does not explain the reasons for the negotiation: “Since its foundation, GJP has always invested heavily in the expansion of the network, processes and continuous development of employees, to provide quality and excellent services, providing the best experience in hospitality and leisure to your customers. This strategy allowed consolidating the group as one of the biggest and best leisure and airport hotel chains in Brazil”.

President of GJP, executive Fábio Godinho should remain in charge of the group. The company name, however, must be changed. The R Capital fund is part of the Brazilian holding company RTSC, being its private equity, investment arm, which has R$3.5 billion under its management.

A source who follows Paulus’ trajectory since the CVC, heard by him on condition of anonymity, says that the businessman’s decision to practically abandon the segment gives an idea of ​​the uncertainties surrounding the area in the post-pandemic. “Would he leave the sector if he was not convinced that the situation is likely to get worse? Difficult to answer, but I don’t think so.”

Castle and golf course are maintained



