Guinea: Coup makers call former ministers to meeting and say absence will be seen as rebellion | World

The military that carried out a coup d’état in Guinea summoned, this Monday (6), the government ministers that they overthrew.

Sunday’s coup d’état was condemned by the international community but celebrated in the capital, Conakry. The military captured President Alpha Condé and announced the dissolution of the institutions.

Guinea's military at checkpoint — Photo: Souleymane Camara/Reuters

The military that led the coup called the ministers and presidents of the institutions to a meeting this Monday at the People’s Palace, seat of Parliament. “Any refusal to attend will be considered a rebellion,” they warned.

The streets of the Guinean capital were empty this Monday. The military installed barricades at the entrances to the center, and armed soldiers barred people from approaching the presidential palace. Many shops were closed and the Medina’s central market, always busy, seemed inactive.

The tranquility was only interrupted by applause from some neighbors as the military vehicles passed.

A group of people opposed to the toppled government said its imprisoned members would be released this morning.

Guinean special forces, led by their commander, Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Dumbuya, said on Sunday that they had captured the head of state to end what they called “endemic financial waste, poverty and corruption” as well as “the instrumentalization of justice and the contempt of citizens’ rights”.

The scammers released a video of 83-year-old President Condé, dressed in jeans and a shirt, sitting on a sofa. They stated that the deposed head of state is in good health and is being treated correctly.

On Sunday, the military proclaimed the dissolution of the government, institutions and the Constitution, which Condé promulgated in 2020 and used to run for his third term in the same year. There have been months of protests against this third term, however.

The coup plotters promised a transition period, in the style of neighboring Mali. At the same time, however, they announced a curfew and closed air and land borders.

During the night, they announced on television the replacement of ministers by the general secretaries of each portfolio, as well as mayors, sub-mayors and regional governors by military personnel. And they asked civil servants to return to work on Monday.”

international convictions

The coup d’état took place after months of serious economic and political crisis in the country. Condé had ruled since 2010, but was increasingly isolated politically.

For decades, this poor nation, despite its mineral and hydrological resources, has been ruled since its independence in 1958 by authoritarian or dictatorial regimes.

This is the third coup in the sub-Saharan African region in a year, after Mali still in 2020 and Chad in 2021.

So far no deaths have been registered, despite gunshots heard on Sunday morning in the capital. And no serious incidents were registered at dawn on Monday.

The coup, which represents the end of a decade of Condé’s regime, provoked scenes of commemoration in various parts of the capital, mainly in neighborhoods favorable to the opposition.

The coup received widespread international condemnation. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the European Union criticized the military’s actions.

The US government also criticized the coup and warned that it could “limit” America’s ability to help Guinea.