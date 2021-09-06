Guinea-Morocco, for World Cup qualifiers, suspended after coup d’état and volleys of gunfire

the selection of Morocco was evacuated from the capital of guinea, Conakry, this Sunday, after the match between the Moroccans and the home team, for the African World Cup 2022 qualifiers, was suspended because of a coup d’état in the West African country.

The athletes from Morocco left by plane soon after the CAF (African Football Confederation) announced that the match would not take place.

In contact with the ESPN, the goalkeeper of the Moroccan national team, Anas Zniti, said that all the athletes in the squad are doing well, despite having seen several scenes of violence in Conakry this Sunday.

Earlier, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat posted several images of soldiers roaming the streets of Guinea’s capital in his Instagram.

The athletes also said that it was recommended that they stay inside their hotel at all times, away from doors and windows.

Members of the Guinean Armed Forces in Conakry, September 5, 2021 CELLOU BINANI/AFP via Getty Images

“Guinea’s political and security situation is volatile at the moment and is being monitored by FIFA and CAF,” the African Confederation wrote on Sunday.

“To guarantee the safety of all players and referees, FIFA and CAF decided to postpone the match between Guinea and Morocco, which was scheduled to take place in Conakry, this Monday. Information about the new date will be released later.” completed.

Morocco trained in Guinea last Saturday, the same day the coup d’état began, with many noises of gunfire being heard by Conakry, according to a report by BBC.

In an interview with the newspaper L’Equipe before the match was postponed, Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic confessed to being very scared.

“We are at the hotel and we hear gunfire all day. We are waiting for permission to leave the country through the airport,” he said.

While Guinea’s defense minister said the coup d’état was unsuccessful, it is still unclear what happened to the country’s president, Alpha Conde. THE ESPN saw footage this Sunday of several dead bodies scattered through the streets of Conakry.

A statement sent to the report by the “National Front for the Defense of the Constitution”, which is a coalition of parties opposing the current president, stated that Conde was arrested.

Residents of Kaloum district, which is close to the seat of government, have been ordered to stay inside their homes while military forces take control of the country’s borders.