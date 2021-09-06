Gustavo Franco says that chance of coup is no longer “paranoid delusion”

× Photo: Reproduction, Facebook

The former president of the Central Bank Gustavo Franco stated this Monday (6) that there is a possibility of an institutional break amidst the acts of September 7th.

“There is even talk of coup, which, unfortunately, is no longer taken as a paranoid delusion”, he said, in a monthly letter from Rio Bravo.

Franco stated that the climate of democratic instability provoked by Jair Bolsonaro ends any chance of passing economic reforms.

“It seems to have anticipated the already expected standstill of reformed economic agendasras as a result of the divisions arising, ultimately, of the upcoming presidential election. Nthere is no political climate for any reform of any kind, when there is a doubt about democracy, and the agenda is heavy.”

For Franco, the fiscal initiatives of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes have been frustrating.

“The PEC of Precatório and the Income Tax Reform resonated very poorly and may only thrive on versions that are more diluted and even worse than the original ideas. The government lost the initiative in the fiscal field, and it faces the challenge of moderating the electoral temptations that are beginning to occupy the offices of Brasília.”