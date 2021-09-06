HarmonyOS 2.0 is already on over 90 million devices

Launched in early June by Huawei, HarmonyOS 2.0 has seen rapid growth in its user base and is already installed on at least 90 million devices, as reported by GSMArena this Friday (3). The Chinese company’s goal is to reach 300 million installations by the end of this year.

In the month of its debut, the operating system accumulated 10 million users, rising to 70 million at the end of August. In recent days, the software present in cell phones from Huawei and Honor has reached over 20 million devices, showing that it has the potential to reach the number defined by the manufacturer, if it keeps pace.

According to the publication, the huge amount of new users reached in the last week is probably due to the expansion of the list of devices compatible with HarmonyOS 2.0. In early August, it was available for 65 devices, a number that jumped to almost 100 models in the last days of the month.

HarmonyOS runs on many types of devices.Source: Huawei/Disclosure

Excited about the brand, Huawei’s consumer division head Yu Chengdong said during the P50 smartphone presentation event that the company’s operating system reaches eight new devices every second. Note that the number of devices running HarmonyOS may not match the number of users.

Compatible with multiple devices

In addition to cell phones, Huawei’s operating system can be installed on several other gadgets, according to the Asian company. Tablets, smartwatches and connected devices used in smart homes are also compatible with the software.

The solution has support for multi-camera mode, unified control panel (combines all functions to control connected devices in one place) and customizable screen, among other technologies. The company said it has made changes that have increased system performance by 42 percent, while reducing device power consumption.