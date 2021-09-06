Haters, the invisible army that spreads hate on the internet and spares no one from its attacks | Fantastic

Social media brought artists closer to fans. And haters, too. That invisible army that spreads hate on the internet, reaching the famous and the anonymous without distinction of target. But what makes these people attack others with nasty comments?

“Envy, first. Later, I think they are unloved people”, believes Xuxa, who frequently deals with haters on social networks.

Hater, cancellation, troll: understand the hateful terms used on the internet

Mental health on social media: a psychoanalyst gives you tips for making good use of the internet

And how long does it take to get the first message from a hater? Fantastic followed Gretchen’s posts. In five minutes, the first negative comment appears. Before blocking and excluding the hater, Gretchen adopted a strategy: she publicly exposes him. But it’s not the best way to deal with them.

“The ideal is not to respond to the hater,” says psychologist Yuri Busin. He explains that the uproar caused by a response reinforces the need for the hater to keep doing it, because he begins to feel that he has power.

And it doesn’t matter if whoever received the assault is famous or not. Fantástico spoke with Matheus, who was surprised by an avalanche of hate after he made a video playing with her boyfriend, who is Swiss and older.

“All unresolved internally sadness often comes out as anger towards others. When we go and express our anger by writing or talking or fighting, we have an adrenaline rush, and adrenaline equals pleasure. We have a feeling of pleasure”, says Yuri Busin, showing another reason for the haters’ performance.

Fantastic spoke to two haters, a man and a woman, but hid their faces so as not to throw a spotlight on who has a conduct that hurts and that can often turn into a crime. Watch the full video report.