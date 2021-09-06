“He is good”; David Luiz doesn’t make up his mind and 30-year medallion enters Flamengo’s agenda

It’s no secret that Mengão is looking for a defender in the market and new names are being evaluated internally

It’s no secret that Flamengo is looking for a defender in the market and David Luiz is the big dream of the board. However, the defender has not yet made up his mind about the possibilities he has in the market and there are many rosy-black fans who can no longer stand this soap opera.

Mengão’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, always preached caution not to deceive the fans or something like that. The Flamengo coach, Renato Gaúcho, has always given a lot of morale to the players who play in the position, but he is also waiting for the arrival of a new name for the sector.

It is in this sense that the defender’s managers Gaston Campi they try to put him in the carioca club. It is worth remembering that the journalist Venê Casagrande had already anticipated that the defender was offered to the Rio de Janeiro club. Like David Luiz, the 30-year-old Argentinian has been free on the market since he left the Trabzonspor, from Turkey. If the Most Wanted is interested, he would arrive for free.

Mengão has not yet answered if, in fact, he will make a proposal for the athlete, but this position should come out very soon. As Renato participates directly in the planning, the trend is that the coach be heard before the hammer is struck. Today, the coach has Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira, Bruno Viana and Rodrigo Caio is slowly returning.

In the view of many fans, most defenders still are unreliable and there is a need for an ideal athlete to pair up with Rodrigo Caio. Therefore, the board’s planning is to bring a player to this sector in the coming days.