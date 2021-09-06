How One Of The Biggest Shipping Crises In History Can Affect Your Pocket

Cecilia Barria

BBC News World

5 september 2021

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The global shipping crisis is so severe that you may end up paying very high prices to get your Christmas presents

The cost of importing products from China soared to unthinkable levels.

“If you used to pay $2,000 to transport a container from China to the west coast of the United States, now you have to pay $20,000,” explains Teddy Heinsen, president of the Dominican Republic Shipowners Association.

“It’s very difficult,” he tells BBC Mundo, the BBC’s Hispanic service.

Behind the spectacular increase in the value of sea freight is the so-called “container crisis”, ie an unusual shortage of space available to transport goods from Asia to the West.

In addition to the lack of containers, there are congestions in major international ports and the temporary closures of some Chinese maritime terminals due to strict measures to control the covid-19 pandemic.

Like an oil-free gear, when one of the parts gets stuck, the entire system is stopped.

Now that the international economy has started to recover and consumers in different countries want more products, the global shipping system is struggling to meet this demand.

A demand that will increase as we get closer to the holiday season.

Therefore, importers of all types of products, especially electronics, anticipate difficulties during Christmas shopping.

“There aren’t enough ships, there aren’t enough containers and there are a lot of delays at the ports to get in and out. This affects the supply chain,” says Heinsen.

“Most importers are doing their Christmas shopping now,” he adds. But because the situation is so challenging, “it’s very likely that there will be a shortage of Christmas products because they won’t arrive on time.”

Carlos Restaino, executive director of the Argentine Association of Toy Companies, has a similar perception.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Importers of all types of products, especially electronics, anticipate difficulties during Christmas shopping

“What is happening is very serious,” he tells BBC Mundo. “It’s not just the toys, it’s a general problem.”

The price of a container from China to Argentina has doubled, he explains, but importers fear that by the end of the year the value will rise three or four times.

“We don’t know how this might affect the price consumers will pay, but some toys will likely not be available,” he says.

Restaino emphasizes that the difficulties are not only related to the shortage of containers or bottlenecks in the ports.

“Some Chinese companies are manufacturing less,” he says, due to restrictions associated with the pandemic.

As the Asian giant has imposed strict rules to control the spread of new waves of the virus, when there are outbreaks in certain places, production is delayed and this means that delivery times are extended.

Thus, every time a factory closes or every time a port closes, some importer is left without its delivery. And some consumers are left without their products.

“Buy your Christmas presents now”

Shipping experts say the pandemic has spawned one of the biggest crises in history since containers began to be used in World War II.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Entrepreneurs and specialists warn of the scarcity of products and price increases at Christmas due to the maritime transport crisis

“The entire port infrastructure system is overloaded,” says John Manners-Bell, chief executive of Transport Intelligence consultancy.

And consumers feel this when they see product delivery delays, shortages or price increases.

“Buy your Christmas gifts now,” warned Steve Lamar, executive director of the American Shoe and Clothing Association, in late July.

Lamar described the problem of commercial transport as an “acute maritime crisis”. In a letter to President Joe Biden, he urged the US president to take steps to help end “a destructive cycle of long delays and exorbitant costs.”

The pandemic has caused all sorts of imbalances in the supply chain, from the scarcity of raw materials or labor to the lack of space on cargo ships and maritime terminals.

Much of this situation is a hangover from last year. When companies reduced their purchases amid lockdowns, many trucking companies also reduced their operations.

But when demand reappeared in many parts of the world this year, experts argue, the transportation system was not ready to respond to this renaissance.

If we add to that the temporary closure of port terminals in China or the closure of factories in countries like India, Vietnam or Bangladesh due to the pandemic, the puzzle becomes complicated.

About 80% of the goods we consume in the world are transported by sea, according to estimates by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

So if shipping rates per container get too high, it will end up hurting consumers.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, About 80% of the goods we consume in the world are transported by sea

The “madness” of prices

According to data from Drewry Shipping, a company that monitors sea freight prices globally and publishes them in its Drewry World Container Index, the cost of shipping a 12-meter container on eight of the main East-West routes reaches US$ 9,613 (almost R$ 50 thousand), an increase of 360% compared to the previous year.

The biggest price increase occurred on the sea route between Shanghai and Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, where the cost rose 659%.

In Latin America, the situation varies from country to country and prices change substantially when it comes to a small company with little bargaining power or a giant that reaches large volume.

For example, the cost of shipping a container between Shanghai and South America before the pandemic was around US$2,000 (R$10,000) on average.

Now, however, it has already exceeded US$ 7,000 (R$ 36,000), according to estimates by specialists from the Inter-American Development Bank, IDB.

These numbers are constantly varying.

To BBC Mundo, Harvard Business School professor Willy Shih explained that the maritime transport crisis has effects that extend to the rest of the economy.

“Many logistical costs have reached records and eventually someone has to pay for them”, explains the researcher. “Possibly it will be consumers.”

Another big challenge, he adds, is that small businesses that are unable to pass on costs will be exposed to a critical situation in their finances.

Some may even have to close their doors.

But until this critical situation is reached, businessmen are trying to anticipate their Christmas imports because the coming months will be complex.

Donald Nairn, owner of the Scottish toy company Toys Galore, told the BBC that almost all of its suppliers have warned him that there will be a shortage of goods at Christmas.

And at this point in the year, “at least half have raised prices,” Nairn said.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Experts agree that the logistical problems for transporting products will continue well into 2022

“We will do our best to absorb costs, but there will inevitably be price increases.”

In the particular case of the United Kingdom, the global shipping crisis is aggravated by the effects of Brexit and the shortage of truckers to transport products, a mixture that does not bode well for the results.

For how long?

As things stand now, experts agree that the logistical problems for transporting goods will continue well into 2022.

Companies like Adidas, Crocs and Hasbro have already warned that they are preparing for a difficult end of the year due to logistical interruptions.

One of the biggest challenges they face is having to make business decisions without knowing what will happen to the delta variant and how it will affect ocean freight rates.

For example, the partial closure of the Chinese port of Ningbo-Zhousha in August after a port worker had a confirmed case of covid-19 forced major international shipping companies – such as Maersk or Hapag-Lloyd – to look for other port alternatives and warn customers of delays.

Toy maker Hasbro, for example, projects that its shipping costs will average four times higher than last year.

Photo caption, Donald Nairn, owner of the Scottish toy company Toys Galore, told the BBC that almost all of its suppliers have warned him that there will be product shortages at Christmas.

With that in mind, the company’s chief financial officer, Deborah Thomas, also warned about making advance purchases to avoid frustration.

In the medium term, businesspeople and experts are concerned about future covid-19 outbreaks and the extent to which China and other major port nations will have to continue to apply strict regulations to protect their populations.

“Maybe we’re lucky and the situation will constantly improve from here on, or maybe this mismatch between supply and demand will last for several years,” wrote Stavros Karamperidis, professor of Maritime Economics at the University of Plymouth in the UK.

If high sea freight prices remain, he added, the debate over whether it is wise to rely so heavily on China as a world industrial center is likely to grow.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The partial closure of the Ningbo-Zhousha port in China in August caused serious disruptions to international shipments

With relations between China and the West under continual strain and the idea that globalization could give way to a process of regionalization of the pandemic, some analysts have begun to argue that goods should be produced “closer to home”.

For now, the big challenge for retail is to meet Christmas demand.

“The longer this crisis in maritime transport lasts, the more problems Natal will have,” said Karamperidis.