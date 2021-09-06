How One Of The Biggest Shipping Crises In History Can Affect Your Pocket

by

  • Cecilia Barria
  • BBC News World

container ship

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

The global shipping crisis is so severe that you may end up paying very high prices to get your Christmas presents

The cost of importing products from China soared to unthinkable levels.

“If you used to pay $2,000 to transport a container from China to the west coast of the United States, now you have to pay $20,000,” explains Teddy Heinsen, president of the Dominican Republic Shipowners Association.

“It’s very difficult,” he tells BBC Mundo, the BBC’s Hispanic service.

Behind the spectacular increase in the value of sea freight is the so-called “container crisis”, ie an unusual shortage of space available to transport goods from Asia to the West.