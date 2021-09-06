‘I expected more after the BBB’

Fiuk and Boninho met again after the singer participated in “BBB 21”. Participating in the “Show dos Famosos”, the son of Fábio Jr. paid homage to British artist Amy Winehouse, who died in 2011.

In his assessment, the director of TV Globo chose the 9.7 mark for Fiuk’s performance in Luciano Huck’s debut as the presenter of “Domingão”.

I liked. It’s a very big difficulty, but you were thinking a lot about bringing Amy’s antics. It was always necessary to remember the rehearsed step. I wanted to see you a little more relaxed, joking, having fun. The good thing here is to let the thing loose.

Boninho in the painting “Show dos Famosos”, from “Domingão com Huck”

“Damn, after BBB I was expecting a good grade from Boninho. But it’s starting,” joked Fiuk in the sequence. “There will be! It’s still just the first one,” replied the director.

Fiuk received praise from Xuxa and Preta Gil, also judges at the “Show dos Famosos”.

You have insecurities and get stuck with some things. You did a great deconstruction to be here. Amy had some of her fear, her vulnerability. I’ll give it 10, but I promise to be stricter.

Preta Gil at the “Show dos Famosos”

“You got between Amy Winehouse and her sister, Cleo Pires,” joked Huck in the sequel about the characterization. Previous performances by Gloria Groove and Margareth Menezes, which honored Xanddy and Neguinho da Beija-Flor, also received praise from the judges and the public.

Luciano Huck’s debut on Globo Sundays featured a tribute to Faustão and a faux pas committed by the presenter, who praised the game between Brazil and Argentina suspended hours before “Domingão”.