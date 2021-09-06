“I want them to move on,” says Angelina Jolie on Brad Pitt and assaults | Behavior

reproduction Angelina Jolie talks about separation from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie revealed exclusive details related to her separation from actor Brad Pitt. The divorce took place in 2016 and shook the celebrity world, as the couple were one of the most influential in Hollywood. In an interview with The Guardian, the actress and activist revealed that she was afraid for her family during the relationship.

Jolie was promoting a book she co-wrote with human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren. “Know Your Rights and Claim Them”, which means “Know Your Rights and Claim Them”, is about children’s rights. The actress says that she became closer to the subject based on her own children’s experiences.

She didn’t answer what happened because she said she couldn’t do it. The main reason is the lawsuit for the custody of six children: Pax, Shiloh, Maddox, Zahara, Knox and Vivienne. However, The Guardian points out that Jolie nodded, stating that she was talking about Pitt. Angelina Jolie accused him of domestic violence and being aggressive towards her and the children. Therefore, she stated that she was afraid “for my family, for my whole family”.

In the same interview, the actress says that it took her time to be able to think about getting divorced from Brad Pitt and that the decision was very well planned. “It took me a long time to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children,” he said.

Angelina’s only wish, according to her, is that everyone involved, both Brad and she and the children, move forward. “I just want my family to be healed. I want everyone to move on, all of us, including their father. I want us to heal and have peace. We will always be a family”, said the actress.