‘If we match at will, the quality stands out’, says Giovanni, from Cruzeiro

Giovanni talked about the athletes’ dedication in the last games (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro)

Midfielder Giovanni, 27, highlighted the quality of Cruzeiro’s cast in a press conference held this Monday, at Toca da Raposa II. The player said that the heavenly ‘secret’ in recent games was dedication and willingness. According to him, if the team equals its rivals in these factors, the quality stands out.

“The fundamental thing in my way of seeing is that the players embraced each other, they are running every game, dedicating themselves a lot, a lot of will, a lot of determination, and the results have been happening because our team is a quality team. Will and determination of the opponent, the quality of our players began to stand out. We already know that the secret is,” he explained.

Giovanni also praised Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who has yet to lose at Cruzeiro – there are six games, three wins and three draws. The player dedicated most of the merits of the results to the coach.

“A coach who has conquered great titles where he has been and comes here to help us in a difficult time, guides us, helps us a lot collectively and individually. We players have to thank him a lot, for everything he has been doing in our team. results are also showing up after he arrived, so a large part of professor Vanderlei’s merits,” said the midfielder.

Cruzeiro will face Gois this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at the Serrinha stadium, in Goinia, for the 22nd round of Serie B. Raposa’s opponent is in fourth place in the competition, with 38 points. Giovanni asked for respect from his rival, but stated that the heavenly team will impose its game rhythm.

“We have to respect the Gois team a lot. We are playing away from home, but we will go with the intention of winning the match. A team that has been in the G4 for a few rounds, so it has to be respected, but we have to set our game pace , impose our way of playing and get the three points because our objective in the competition is very big,” he concluded.

Giovanni should start the match against Gois. The midfielder has played in all matches since the arrival of Luxembourg, being the last four as a starter. In the season, there are 32 games and four goals scored.