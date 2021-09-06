‘If we match at will, the quality stands out’, says Giovanni, from Cruzeiro

Midfielder Giovanni, 27, highlighted the quality of Cruzeiro’s cast in a press conference held this Monday, at Toca da Raposa II. The player said that the heavenly ‘secret’ in recent games was dedication and willingness. According to him, if the team equals its rivals in these factors, the quality stands out.
Giovanni also praised Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who has yet to lose at Cruzeiro – there are six games, three wins and three draws. The player dedicated most of the merits of the results to the coach.
“A coach who has conquered great titles where he has been and comes here to help us in a difficult time, guides us, helps us a lot collectively and individually. We players have to thank him a lot, for everything he has been doing in our team. results are also showing up after he arrived, so a large part of professor Vanderlei’s merits,” said the midfielder.
Cruzeiro will face Gois this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at the Serrinha stadium, in Goinia, for the 22nd round of Serie B. Raposa’s opponent is in fourth place in the competition, with 38 points. Giovanni asked for respect from his rival, but stated that the heavenly team will impose its game rhythm.
Giovanni should start the match against Gois. The midfielder has played in all matches since the arrival of Luxembourg, being the last four as a starter. In the season, there are 32 games and four goals scored.