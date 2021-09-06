In a report, Anvisa server will report difficulties in accessing players from Argentina | Policy

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) will finalize this Monday (6) a report in which it will detail all the barriers found and the delays imposed so that the agency’s server had access to Argentina’s players this Sunday (5).

The match between Brazil and Argentina for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, in São Paulo, was suspended after Anvisa informed that there was breach of sanitary protocols by four Argentine players.

According to sources heard by GloboNews, in the document that will be finalized on Monday, the server will report that he was impressed with the difficulties imposed to enforce the sanitary rules.

Game between Brazil and Argentina is suspended due to Argentine players not complying with health law

Sources linked to the investigation also reported that the entire technical team at Anvisa understands that the players acted in a planned and “meticulous” manner, aware of the error and its risks.

According to Anvisa, Emiliano Martínez, Buendía, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso violated the quarantine rule imposed on foreigners entering Brazil from England.

The Anvisa document will inform step by step of the agency’s charges and the difficulties raised, which prevented the agency from having access to players in advance.

The match started, but was suspended about 5 minutes later.