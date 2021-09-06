In Império, José Alfredo discovers that Maurílio is dead and buried · TV News

In the next chapters of Império, José Alfredo will have blood in his eyes to discover everything about Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia). But he will have an unexpected discovery: the commander will learn that the man who wants to take his place in the company and in the family is a fake, because the real Maurílio has been dead and buried for many years.

This is one of the subjects of the 73rd episode of the podcast Noveleiros, from TV news. In the weekly programs, journalists Fernanda Lopes, Daniele Amorim, Daniel Farad and Márcia Pereira talk and tell the highlights of the next chapters from the perspective of professional novelists.

In scenes that will air this week on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, the commander will decide to travel with Josué (Roberto Birindelli) to São João del-Rei, in Minas Gerais, where Maurílio was born. His intention will be to investigate everything he can about his rival’s origins and possible rottenness from his past.

Upon arriving at the place where Maurílio used to live, José Alfredo will come across his mother, Jesuína (Laura Cardoso). The woman will say, however, that her son died years ago and is buried nearby. Alexandre Nero’s character will get to see the tomb of the real Maurilio, with a photo of the dead man.

After listening to the whole story that Jesuína will tell, Cristina’s father (Leandra Leal) will conclude that the man who is engaged to Marta (Lilia Cabral) and who wants to take over the jewelry store is posing as someone else.

And the problem will go beyond that: José Alfredo will be sure that the false Maurílio is in league with a much bigger enemy, the mind behind the revenge against him. A person close to you who knows a lot about your life and is acting cunningly to harm you. The protagonist will be furious and even more eager to unravel this mystery.

