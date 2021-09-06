In stores, Hyundai HB20 remains the favorite in August

Responsible for 59.08% of the 158,514 cars and light commercials registered in August, retail was the leader of Fiat – owner of 17.16% of market share – for the 6th consecutive month. But it was less relaxed than in previous years, as Toyota (15.66%) stayed close. VW (13.89%), Hyundai (12.33%) and Honda (8.19%) completed the top five positions.

With just over 77% of its total, the Hyundai HB20 (5,234) reached the 4th month in a row at the top among automobiles and overall. The advantage over the Fiat Argo (4,963), however, was less than 300 units. In its 5th full month on the market, the Toyota Corolla Cross (4,469) completed the podium again as the leader among SUVs. Fourth, the Fiat Mobi (4,208) resumed its leading position among entry vehicles.

The VW T-Cross (4,097), ninth in July, climbed four positions and surpassed Hyundai Creta (4,035) by just 62 units. Just behind the Honda HR-V (3,670) – which concentrated almost 95% of its units in the modality -, the Toyota Corolla (3,446) was the only sedan among the top ten. Renault Kwid (3,251) and VW Nivus (3,130) completed the top platoon.

With 1,473 units, the Honda Civic returned to appear in the top 15, ahead of a Jeep Compass that had almost 80% of its records in direct sales. Only three Caoa Chery models – Tiggo 3X (635), Tiggo 2 (395) and Arrizo 6 (387) – and the Mercedes GLB (294) had all their units sold in retail, exactly the same situation as the previous month.

POS. MODEL RETAIL % TOTAL AUG. 21 1st HYUNDAI HB20 5,234 77.03% 6795 2nd FIAT ARGO 4,963 64.36% 7711 3rd TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS 4,469 93.32% 4,789 4th FIAT MOBI 4,208 55.82% 7,538 5th VW T-CROSS 4,097 61.17% 6,698 6th HYUNDAI CRETE 4,035 83.68% 4,822 7th HONDA HR-V 3,670 94.64% 3878 8th TOYOTA COROLLA 3,446 79.15% 4,354 9th RENAULT KWID 3,251 86.37% 3,764 10th VW NIVUS 3,130 86.32% 3,626 11th NISSAN KICKS 2,631 89.04% 2955 12th JEEP RENEGADE 2,482 36.99% 6710 13th HYUNDAI HB20S 1,701 77.42% 2,197 14th HONDA CIVIC 1,473 93.35% 1,578 15th JEEP COMPASS 1,444 21.18% 6819 16th TOYOTA YARIS HATCH 1,441 87.07% 1,655 17th CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X 1,235 82.61% 1,495 18th CHEVROLET TRACKER 1,210 93.58% 1,293 19th VW GOL 1,198 29.35% 4,082 20th TOYOTA SW4 1,168 96.37% 1,212 21st HONDA WR-V 1,071 94.69% 1,131 22nd CAOA CHERY TIGGO 8 1,070 77.37% 1,383 23rd VW TAOS 929 86.82% 1,070 24th VW POLO 843 89.97% 937 25th FIAT CHRONOS 840 45.28% 1,855 26th TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN 836 86.10% 971 27th HONDA CITY 829 97.76% 848 28th VW VIRTUS 813 55.76% 1,458 29th VW FOX 728 78.62% 926 30th CAOA CHERY TIGGO 3X 635 100.00% 635 31st CHEVROLET CROSS SEDAN 594 63.67% 933 32nd HONDA FIT 556 97.72% 569 33rd RENAULT DUSTER 528 55.87% 945 34th RENAULT CAPTUR 513 89.06% 576 35th FIAT SIENA 511 36.74% 1,391 36th CITROON C4 CACTUS 399 23.61% 1,690 37th CAOA CHERY TIGGO 2 395 100.00% 395 38th CAOA CHERY TIGGO 7 389 94.42% 412 39th CAOA CHERY ARRIZO 6 387 100.00% 387 40th ONIX CHEVROLET 385 93.90% 410 41st BMW 320i 383 74.37% 515 42nd RENAULT SANDERO 347 38.43% 903 43rd CHEVROLET CROSS SPORT6 308 95.65% 322 44th MERCEDES-BENZ GLB 294 100.00% 294 45th HYUNDAI IX35 267 91.13% 293 46th MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER 263 94.27% 279 47th CHEVROLET SPIN 252 57.93% 435 48th BMW X1 250 77.40% 323 49th CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS 247 92.51% 267 50th NISSAN VERSA 245 99.19% 247

In the dispute between the commercials, Toyota Hilux (3,225) interrupted a Fiat Toro lead that had already lasted nine months. Repeating the situation in July, Ford Ranger (2,083) was ahead of Fiat Strada (1943) and Chevrolet S10 (1,107). Traditionally strongest in retail, VW Amarok (538) was surpassed by Mitsubishi L200 (723), 6th, and Nissan Frontier (600), 8th.

POS. MODEL RETAIL % TOTAL AUG. 21 1st TOYOTA HILUX 3,225 73.92% 4,363 2nd FIAT TORO 2,891 43.25% 6,685 3rd FORD RANGER 2,083 95.55% 2,180 4th FIAT STRADA 1,943 21.33% 9,111 5th CHEVROLET S10 1,107 23.07% 4,798 6th MITSUBISHI L200 723 69.19% 1,045 7th FIAT FIORINO 609 34.02% 1,790 8th NISSAN FRONTIER 600 51.68% 1,161 9th VW AMAROK 538 59.19% 909 10th RENAULT DUSTER OROCH 448 45.44% 986 11th KIA K2500 292 99.66% 293 12th HYUNDAI HR 267 81.65% 327 13th VW / MAN EXPRESS 215 50.71% 424 14th VW SAVEIRO 207 13.26% 1,561 15th IVECO DAILY 35-150 191 91.83% 208 16th CITROON JUMPY 175 46.79% 374 17th PEUGEOT EXPERT 175 39.33% 445 18th RENAULT MASTER 142 18.00% 789 19th FIAT DUCATO 89 39.04% 228 20th IVECO DAILY 30-130 85 76.58% 111 21st MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 416 74 100.00% 74 22nd EFFA V21 73 100.00% 73 23rd MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 314 62 100.00% 62 24th EFFA V22 33 100.00% 33 25th MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 24 100.00% 24 26th MONTANA CHEVROLET 21 63.64% 33 27th CITROËN JUMPER 13 72.22% 18 28th EFFA V25 13 100.00% 13 29th PEUGEOT BOXER 12 50.00% 24 30th PEUGEOT PARTNER 12 22.22% 54 31st RAM 2500 10 2.72% 368 32nd PHOTON AUMARK 1039 6 100.00% 6 33rd FIAT DOBLÒ 5 7.58% 66 34th JAC V260 3 100.00% 3 35th MAHINDRA two 100.00% two 36th VW KOMBI two 100.00% two 37th SILVERED CHEVROLET 1 100.00% 1 38th FORD F250 1 100.00% 1 39th FORD F75 1 100.00% 1 40th IVECO DAILY 30S13 1 100.00% 1 41st RAM 1500 1 2.13% 47 42nd TOYOTA BANDEIRANTE 1 100.00% 1 43rd WILLYS OVERLAND 1 100.00% 1

Source: Fenabrave

Listen to Motor1.com’s podcast:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Follow Motor1.com Brasil on Facebook

Follow Motor1.com Brasil on Instagram