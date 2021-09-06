In stores, Hyundai HB20 remains the favorite in August

by

Responsible for 59.08% of the 158,514 cars and light commercials registered in August, retail was the leader of Fiat – owner of 17.16% of market share – for the 6th consecutive month. But it was less relaxed than in previous years, as Toyota (15.66%) stayed close. VW (13.89%), Hyundai (12.33%) and Honda (8.19%) completed the top five positions.

With just over 77% of its total, the Hyundai HB20 (5,234) reached the 4th month in a row at the top among automobiles and overall. The advantage over the Fiat Argo (4,963), however, was less than 300 units. In its 5th full month on the market, the Toyota Corolla Cross (4,469) completed the podium again as the leader among SUVs. Fourth, the Fiat Mobi (4,208) resumed its leading position among entry vehicles.

Volkswagen T-Cross 2022
Toyota Corolla Cross 2022 - Photo Motor1.com

The VW T-Cross (4,097), ninth in July, climbed four positions and surpassed Hyundai Creta (4,035) by just 62 units. Just behind the Honda HR-V (3,670) – which concentrated almost 95% of its units in the modality -, the Toyota Corolla (3,446) was the only sedan among the top ten. Renault Kwid (3,251) and VW Nivus (3,130) completed the top platoon.

With 1,473 units, the Honda Civic returned to appear in the top 15, ahead of a Jeep Compass that had almost 80% of its records in direct sales. Only three Caoa Chery models – Tiggo 3X (635), Tiggo 2 (395) and Arrizo 6 (387) – and the Mercedes GLB (294) had all their units sold in retail, exactly the same situation as the previous month.

POS.

MODEL

RETAIL

% TOTAL

AUG. 21

1st

HYUNDAI HB20

5,234

77.03%

6795

2nd

FIAT ARGO

4,963

64.36%

7711

3rd

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS

4,469

93.32%

4,789

4th

FIAT MOBI

4,208

55.82%

7,538

5th

VW T-CROSS

4,097

61.17%

6,698

6th

HYUNDAI CRETE

4,035

83.68%

4,822

7th

HONDA HR-V

3,670

94.64%

3878

8th

TOYOTA COROLLA

3,446

79.15%

4,354

9th

RENAULT KWID

3,251

86.37%

3,764

10th

VW NIVUS

3,130

86.32%

3,626

11th

NISSAN KICKS

2,631

89.04%

2955

12th

JEEP RENEGADE

2,482

36.99%

6710

13th

HYUNDAI HB20S

1,701

77.42%

2,197

14th

HONDA CIVIC

1,473

93.35%

1,578

15th

JEEP COMPASS

1,444

21.18%

6819

16th

TOYOTA YARIS HATCH

1,441

87.07%

1,655

17th

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X

1,235

82.61%

1,495

18th

CHEVROLET TRACKER

1,210

93.58%

1,293

19th

VW GOL

1,198

29.35%

4,082

20th

TOYOTA SW4

1,168

96.37%

1,212

21st

HONDA WR-V

1,071

94.69%

1,131

22nd

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 8

1,070

77.37%

1,383

23rd

VW TAOS

929

86.82%

1,070

24th

VW POLO

843

89.97%

937

25th

FIAT CHRONOS

840

45.28%

1,855

26th

TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN

836

86.10%

971

27th

HONDA CITY

829

97.76%

848

28th

VW VIRTUS

813

55.76%

1,458

29th

VW FOX

728

78.62%

926

30th

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 3X

635

100.00%

635

31st

CHEVROLET CROSS SEDAN

594

63.67%

933

32nd

HONDA FIT

556

97.72%

569

33rd

RENAULT DUSTER

528

55.87%

945

34th

RENAULT CAPTUR

513

89.06%

576

35th

FIAT SIENA

511

36.74%

1,391

36th

CITROON C4 CACTUS

399

23.61%

1,690

37th

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 2

395

100.00%

395

38th

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 7

389

94.42%

412

39th

CAOA CHERY ARRIZO 6

387

100.00%

387

40th

ONIX CHEVROLET

385

93.90%

410

41st

BMW 320i

383

74.37%

515

42nd

RENAULT SANDERO

347

38.43%

903

43rd

CHEVROLET CROSS SPORT6

308

95.65%

322

44th

MERCEDES-BENZ GLB

294

100.00%

294

45th

HYUNDAI IX35

267

91.13%

293

46th

MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER

263

94.27%

279

47th

CHEVROLET SPIN

252

57.93%

435

48th

BMW X1

250

77.40%

323

49th

CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS

247

92.51%

267

50th

NISSAN VERSA

245

99.19%

247

New Toyota Hilux 2021 Engine1 (11)

In the dispute between the commercials, Toyota Hilux (3,225) interrupted a Fiat Toro lead that had already lasted nine months. Repeating the situation in July, Ford Ranger (2,083) was ahead of Fiat Strada (1943) and Chevrolet S10 (1,107). Traditionally strongest in retail, VW Amarok (538) was surpassed by Mitsubishi L200 (723), 6th, and Nissan Frontier (600), 8th.

POS.

MODEL

RETAIL

% TOTAL

AUG. 21

1st

TOYOTA HILUX

3,225

73.92%

4,363

2nd

FIAT TORO

2,891

43.25%

6,685

3rd

FORD RANGER

2,083

95.55%

2,180

4th

FIAT STRADA

1,943

21.33%

9,111

5th

CHEVROLET S10

1,107

23.07%

4,798

6th

MITSUBISHI L200

723

69.19%

1,045

7th

FIAT FIORINO

609

34.02%

1,790

8th

NISSAN FRONTIER

600

51.68%

1,161

9th

VW AMAROK

538

59.19%

909

10th

RENAULT DUSTER OROCH

448

45.44%

986

11th

KIA K2500

292

99.66%

293

12th

HYUNDAI HR

267

81.65%

327

13th

VW / MAN EXPRESS

215

50.71%

424

14th

VW SAVEIRO

207

13.26%

1,561

15th

IVECO DAILY 35-150

191

91.83%

208

16th

CITROON JUMPY

175

46.79%

374

17th

PEUGEOT EXPERT

175

39.33%

445

18th

RENAULT MASTER

142

18.00%

789

19th

FIAT DUCATO

89

39.04%

228

20th

IVECO DAILY 30-130

85

76.58%

111

21st

MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 416

74

100.00%

74

22nd

EFFA V21

73

100.00%

73

23rd

MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 314

62

100.00%

62

24th

EFFA V22

33

100.00%

33

25th

MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER

24

100.00%

24

26th

MONTANA CHEVROLET

21

63.64%

33

27th

CITROËN JUMPER

13

72.22%

18

28th

EFFA V25

13

100.00%

13

29th

PEUGEOT BOXER

12

50.00%

24

30th

PEUGEOT PARTNER

12

22.22%

54

31st

RAM 2500

10

2.72%

368

32nd

PHOTON AUMARK 1039

6

100.00%

6

33rd

FIAT DOBLÒ

5

7.58%

66

34th

JAC V260

3

100.00%

3

35th

MAHINDRA

two

100.00%

two

36th

VW KOMBI

two

100.00%

two

37th

SILVERED CHEVROLET

1

100.00%

1

38th

FORD F250

1

100.00%

1

39th

FORD F75

1

100.00%

1

40th

IVECO DAILY 30S13

1

100.00%

1

41st

RAM 1500

1

2.13%

47

42nd

TOYOTA BANDEIRANTE

1

100.00%

1

43rd

WILLYS OVERLAND

1

100.00%

1

Source: Fenabrave

Listen to Motor1.com’s podcast:

Follow Motor1.com Brasil on Facebook

Follow Motor1.com Brasil on Instagram