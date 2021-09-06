In stores, Hyundai HB20 remains the favorite in August

Responsible for 59.08% of the 158,514 cars and light commercials registered in August, retail was the leader of Fiat – owner of 17.16% of market share – for the 6th consecutive month. But it was less relaxed than in previous years, as Toyota (15.66%) stayed close. VW (13.89%), Hyundai (12.33%) and Honda (8.19%) completed the top five positions.
With just over 77% of its total, the Hyundai HB20 (5,234) reached the 4th month in a row at the top among automobiles and overall. The advantage over the Fiat Argo (4,963), however, was less than 300 units. In its 5th full month on the market, the Toyota Corolla Cross (4,469) completed the podium again as the leader among SUVs. Fourth, the Fiat Mobi (4,208) resumed its leading position among entry vehicles.
The VW T-Cross (4,097), ninth in July, climbed four positions and surpassed Hyundai Creta (4,035) by just 62 units. Just behind the Honda HR-V (3,670) – which concentrated almost 95% of its units in the modality -, the Toyota Corolla (3,446) was the only sedan among the top ten. Renault Kwid (3,251) and VW Nivus (3,130) completed the top platoon.
With 1,473 units, the Honda Civic returned to appear in the top 15, ahead of a Jeep Compass that had almost 80% of its records in direct sales. Only three Caoa Chery models – Tiggo 3X (635), Tiggo 2 (395) and Arrizo 6 (387) – and the Mercedes GLB (294) had all their units sold in retail, exactly the same situation as the previous month.
POS.
MODEL
RETAIL
% TOTAL
AUG. 21
1st
HYUNDAI HB20
5,234
77.03%
6795
2nd
FIAT ARGO
4,963
64.36%
7711
3rd
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
4,469
93.32%
4,789
4th
FIAT MOBI
4,208
55.82%
7,538
5th
VW T-CROSS
4,097
61.17%
6,698
6th
HYUNDAI CRETE
4,035
83.68%
4,822
7th
HONDA HR-V
3,670
94.64%
3878
8th
TOYOTA COROLLA
3,446
79.15%
4,354
9th
RENAULT KWID
3,251
86.37%
3,764
10th
VW NIVUS
3,130
86.32%
3,626
11th
NISSAN KICKS
2,631
89.04%
2955
12th
JEEP RENEGADE
2,482
36.99%
6710
13th
HYUNDAI HB20S
1,701
77.42%
2,197
14th
HONDA CIVIC
1,473
93.35%
1,578
15th
JEEP COMPASS
1,444
21.18%
6819
16th
TOYOTA YARIS HATCH
1,441
87.07%
1,655
17th
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X
1,235
82.61%
1,495
18th
CHEVROLET TRACKER
1,210
93.58%
1,293
19th
VW GOL
1,198
29.35%
4,082
20th
TOYOTA SW4
1,168
96.37%
1,212
21st
HONDA WR-V
1,071
94.69%
1,131
22nd
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 8
1,070
77.37%
1,383
23rd
VW TAOS
929
86.82%
1,070
24th
VW POLO
843
89.97%
937
25th
FIAT CHRONOS
840
45.28%
1,855
26th
TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN
836
86.10%
971
27th
HONDA CITY
829
97.76%
848
28th
VW VIRTUS
813
55.76%
1,458
29th
VW FOX
728
78.62%
926
30th
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 3X
635
100.00%
635
31st
CHEVROLET CROSS SEDAN
594
63.67%
933
32nd
HONDA FIT
556
97.72%
569
33rd
RENAULT DUSTER
528
55.87%
945
34th
RENAULT CAPTUR
513
89.06%
576
35th
FIAT SIENA
511
36.74%
1,391
36th
CITROON C4 CACTUS
399
23.61%
1,690
37th
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 2
395
100.00%
395
38th
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 7
389
94.42%
412
39th
CAOA CHERY ARRIZO 6
387
100.00%
387
40th
ONIX CHEVROLET
385
93.90%
410
41st
BMW 320i
383
74.37%
515
42nd
RENAULT SANDERO
347
38.43%
903
43rd
CHEVROLET CROSS SPORT6
308
95.65%
322
44th
MERCEDES-BENZ GLB
294
100.00%
294
45th
HYUNDAI IX35
267
91.13%
293
46th
MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER
263
94.27%
279
47th
CHEVROLET SPIN
252
57.93%
435
48th
BMW X1
250
77.40%
323
49th
CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS
247
92.51%
267
50th
NISSAN VERSA
245
99.19%
247
In the dispute between the commercials, Toyota Hilux (3,225) interrupted a Fiat Toro lead that had already lasted nine months. Repeating the situation in July, Ford Ranger (2,083) was ahead of Fiat Strada (1943) and Chevrolet S10 (1,107). Traditionally strongest in retail, VW Amarok (538) was surpassed by Mitsubishi L200 (723), 6th, and Nissan Frontier (600), 8th.
POS.
MODEL
RETAIL
% TOTAL
AUG. 21
1st
TOYOTA HILUX
3,225
73.92%
4,363
2nd
FIAT TORO
2,891
43.25%
6,685
3rd
FORD RANGER
2,083
95.55%
2,180
4th
FIAT STRADA
1,943
21.33%
9,111
5th
CHEVROLET S10
1,107
23.07%
4,798
6th
MITSUBISHI L200
723
69.19%
1,045
7th
FIAT FIORINO
609
34.02%
1,790
8th
NISSAN FRONTIER
600
51.68%
1,161
9th
VW AMAROK
538
59.19%
909
10th
RENAULT DUSTER OROCH
448
45.44%
986
11th
KIA K2500
292
99.66%
293
12th
HYUNDAI HR
267
81.65%
327
13th
VW / MAN EXPRESS
215
50.71%
424
14th
VW SAVEIRO
207
13.26%
1,561
15th
IVECO DAILY 35-150
191
91.83%
208
16th
CITROON JUMPY
175
46.79%
374
17th
PEUGEOT EXPERT
175
39.33%
445
18th
RENAULT MASTER
142
18.00%
789
19th
FIAT DUCATO
89
39.04%
228
20th
IVECO DAILY 30-130
85
76.58%
111
21st
MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 416
74
100.00%
74
22nd
EFFA V21
73
100.00%
73
23rd
MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 314
62
100.00%
62
24th
EFFA V22
33
100.00%
33
25th
MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER
24
100.00%
24
26th
MONTANA CHEVROLET
21
63.64%
33
27th
CITROËN JUMPER
13
72.22%
18
28th
EFFA V25
13
100.00%
13
29th
PEUGEOT BOXER
12
50.00%
24
30th
PEUGEOT PARTNER
12
22.22%
54
31st
RAM 2500
10
2.72%
368
32nd
PHOTON AUMARK 1039
6
100.00%
6
33rd
FIAT DOBLÒ
5
7.58%
66
34th
JAC V260
3
100.00%
3
35th
MAHINDRA
two
100.00%
two
36th
VW KOMBI
two
100.00%
two
37th
SILVERED CHEVROLET
1
100.00%
1
38th
FORD F250
1
100.00%
1
39th
FORD F75
1
100.00%
1
40th
IVECO DAILY 30S13
1
100.00%
1
41st
RAM 1500
1
2.13%
47
42nd
TOYOTA BANDEIRANTE
1
100.00%
1
43rd
WILLYS OVERLAND
1
100.00%
1
Source: Fenabrave
