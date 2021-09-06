In testimony to the PF, Carla Zambelli states that she did not commit any ‘illicit act’

In a statement, the congressman says that Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who is conducting an inquiry into the September 7 demonstrations, has been committing ‘abuse of authority’ and ‘leading the country to legal uncertainty’

Cláudio Marques/Estadão Content Zambelli was heard in the context of the inquiry that determines the financing and realization of the 7 September demonstrations



In testimony to the Federal Police (Federal Police), the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) said, this Sunday, 5 that he had not committed any “illicit act” and that he “has never committed any illegality in the course of his life”. She was heard in the scope of the inquiry that determines the financing and the realization of the manifestations called by the president Jair Bolsonaro for September 7th, Independence Day of Brazil. In a note released by the parliamentary press office, Zambelli said that the minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), responsible for conducting the investigations, has “brought the country to international legal uncertainty” and committed “abuse of authority”. “In addition to not having committed any illicit act, the speed of clarification is positive to alleviate the anxiety caused by these actions, outside the due legal process, to those who must peacefully demonstrate on September 7 at Avenida Paulista,” he says the text.

“Those who defend freedom and constitutional guidelines would never treat as a ‘criminal organization’ or an ‘anti-democratic act’ a meeting of society with their families and their representatives to peacefully protest against corruption, or sing the anthem and celebrate a historic date”, follows the statement. THE Young pan she sought out the deputy’s press office and formalized two requests for an interview, in order to clarify what was asked of the parliamentarian, since Zambelli stated that he attended the hearing even without having access to the investigation’s records. There was no return until the publication of this report.