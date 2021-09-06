In the debut of the new Domingão, Luciano Huck pays tribute to Faustão

Luciano Huck debuted on Globo’s Sunday program with a tribute to Fausto Silva, who, for 32 years, occupied the timetable with Domingão do Faustão.

“He made a huge contribution to the Brazilians’ Sunday, captivating people in an intelligent way, with a lot of good humor, being very generous with the artists as a whole. I would like to register here my hug, my affection, my admiration, my wish for good health above all and my best wishes for success in your new cycle”, he said.

Luciano Huck Luciano Huck at Domingão’s debut with HuckGlobe/Marcos Rosa Art Metropolis Faustão Huck Mion Faustão, Luciano Huck, Marcos Mion: protagonists of one of the most profound changes in Brazilian television in recent yearsArt/Metropolis Luciano Huck and Faustão He took on the mission of replacing Fausto Silvareproduction Tiago Leifert’s costumes were compared to those used by Faustão Tiago Leifert’s costumes were compared to those used by FaustãoTwitter/Reproduction 0

Domingão’s new presenter with Huck also remembered Tiago Leifert, who “masterfully conducted” the Super Dance of the Famous.

