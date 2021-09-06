In the debut of the new Domingão, Luciano Huck pays tribute to Faustão

Luciano Huck debuted on Globo’s Sunday program with a tribute to Fausto Silva, who, for 32 years, occupied the timetable with Domingão do Faustão.
“He made a huge contribution to the Brazilians’ Sunday, captivating people in an intelligent way, with a lot of good humor, being very generous with the artists as a whole. I would like to register here my hug, my affection, my admiration, my wish for good health above all and my best wishes for success in your new cycle”, he said.
0
Domingão’s new presenter with Huck also remembered Tiago Leifert, who “masterfully conducted” the Super Dance of the Famous.
What a beautiful message! Our Sunday is yours, Lu. ❤️ #Sunday @sunday pic.twitter.com/OHptLP70Wj
— TV Globo in 🏠 (@tvglobo) September 5, 2021
Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the channel of metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos