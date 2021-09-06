In the State of Rio, 89% of Covid cases are of the Delta variant. Petropolis confirms three deaths

The last round of analyzes carried out by the State Department of Health (SES), through the Undersecretary of Surveillance and Primary Health Care (SVAPS), revealed that 89.18% of the samples were of the Delta variant and 10.82% of the Gamma variant. For the survey, Covid-19’s genomic surveillance program used 370 samples collected between August 4th and 16th. Petrópolis confirmed that three deaths of patients who were hospitalized in the public network in the same period were caused by Delta.

THE City Hall informed that, of the five cases of Delta detected in the study, one was a 19-year-old patient, resident of Chácara Flora, who was discharged and is doing well; another of a 59-year-old woman, resident of Corrêas, who is still hospitalized in a clinical bed, with a stable condition; and the others were the three cases of elderly aged 90, 78 and 73, all with comorbidities, who went to death.

Despite advances in vaccination, it is still very important that the population maintain the care that prevents infection by the disease. And, for complete immunization, it is necessary to take the two doses on time specified.

“It is essential that people continue to use the mask in the correct way, covering their nose and mouth, wash their hands with soap and water or use alcohol gel when this is not possible, and maintain social distance. Avoiding crowds is still very important. These are life-saving attitudes. It is important that each one continues to do their part”, highlights the Secretary of Health, Aloisio Barbosa da Silva Filho. He also adds that “it is essential that people do not stop vaccinating”.

Prevention, with the use of masks and distancing, is necessary even with vaccination Photo: Fabiano Rocha / Agência O Globo

Delta grows in Rio

The research further exposed that Delta was identified in 77 municipalities of the state and that, in the city ​​Rio de Janeiro,96% of the sequenced samples matched the variant. In the previous round of research, when 334 samples collected between June 24 and July 31 were sequenced, 61.08% were from the Delta variant and 20.66% from the Gamma variant.

From the detection of Delta, in June 2021, this strain increased its frequency, becoming the dominant variant in the month of August in the State of Rio de Janeiro.

sequencing is not routine

According to the State of Rio, the sequencing of the coronavirus is not a routine or diagnostic test, but done as a genomic surveillance, to identify changes suffered by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the state and support health policies.

The study takes place by sampling. One of the criteria for choosing the cases to be studied is those with the highest viral load — that is, patients who may have greater clinical severity.

The Corona-Ômica-RJ project is one of the largest genomic surveillance studies in the country and, since January, it has already evaluated 4,405 samples. It is part of a partnership between SES, Research Support Foundation of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Faperj), National Laboratory of Scientific Computing (LNCC), Molecular Virology Laboratory of UFRJ, Central Laboratory Noel Nutels, Fiocruz and Municipal Secretariat of Health in Rio de Janeiro.

Also according to the State, regardless of the virus strain or strain, Covid-19’s prevention measures and diagnostic and treatment methods follow the same, with the use of masks and gel alcohol, hand washing and social distance. Anyone with symptoms or who has been diagnosed with the disease must adopt a 14-day quarantine.