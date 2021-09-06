“Increases the boil that is controlled”

This Sunday (06), Flamengo’s soccer runner-up posted a message on the WhatsApp status in which he shows dissatisfaction with information leaked in the media about an imbroglio with the Uruguayan

Since 2019 in the Flamengo, Arrascaeta joined the club’s idol gallery with important titles. In its first year, Libertadores and Campeonato Brasileiro under the command of Jorge Jesus. In 2020, Recopa, Supercopa do Brasil and the Brazilian bi-championship. For many experts, the Uruguayan is the best active midfielder in football here. But, who would have thought, currently the shirt 14 is going through a contractual imbroglio.

Despite the bond until the end of 2023, Arrascaeta’s staff wants the agreement signed in 2019 to purchase 20% of the economic rights belonging to the Defender to be made. According to information from the colleague Mauro Cezar Pereira, Rubro-Negro offered a 60% increase in the Uruguayan’s salary, but did not manifest itself in favor until the moment of buying the “slice” of the Uruguayan club.

This Sunday (06), it seems that the subject Arrascaeta still dominates the environment at Ninho do Urubu. The profile “Paparazzo Rubro-Negro”, who covers daily life at Mengão, shared a message from the vice president of football Marcos Braz on his WhatsApp. In the stories, the manager leaked the following message:

“It’s a shame these leaks, they only get in the way with Arrascaeta, they increase the boil that is under control, if we need goalkeepers in this final stretch and other details…”, wrote Braz. In a following post, he posted a link to a GE article in which Flamengo is confident in the renewal of a contract with the trio of “generation 85”, which are Diego Alves, Diego Ribas and Filipe Luís. Minutes later, the director deleted the post .

Between the lines, everything suggests that Braz would have been left with the leak of news in the press that Flamengo already wants to renew with the trio, while the Arrascaeta case remains in stand-by. The club’s will is to extend the midfielder’s contract until 2026 and increase his salary, as mentioned above. The problem is the part of the purchase of the rights of the Defender, something that the Uruguayan staff wants, but Mengão has not been convinced so far.