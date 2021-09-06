Inspired by Disney, Viviane Araújo’s wedding dress costs R$ 50 thousand

Rodrigo Bitencourt de Lyra – Special for Uai

posted on 09/05/2021 15:32



(credit: Reproduction/Who/Photo: Thiago Estevez)

This past Friday (09/03), Viviane Araújo got married to Guilherme Militão, in a luxurious ceremony that took place in Vargem Pequena, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The couple had already formalized the union in civil in May, but yesterday they held a traditional ceremony, followed by a party for 300 guests.

Vivi chose a wedding dress signed by stylist Lucas Anderi, from her collection that is inspired by the Disney princesses. The piece, valued at R$50 thousand, was made of leaf-shaped lace, embroidered in bugle beads and crystals, appropriating the high collar and deep neckline with transparency.

The look chosen by Viviane was tight at the top and had a volume on the skirt, as well as a bow at the back. Completing the look, the famous chose to comb her hair with a high bun, using a shiny crown, in addition to the traditional veil. The makeup was produced by Junior Mendes, known to the famous.

Last week, she commented on the expectation for the union with the businessman. On social networks, the famous woman posed in a bikini and said she lost almost 4 kg. In the image, the artist told fans that she decided to take even more care of her body to prepare.

“Good night my loves! Guys, the big day is coming and thanks to the wonderful Vanessa Rangeli I managed to lose almost 4kg to look the way I wanted in my wedding dress. You know that I like to be always in shape and Van always saves me. And of course this time would be no different, right?”, wrote Araújo.