International media echoes suspension of Brazil x Argentina in So Paulo

by

(Photo: Brand/Reproduce
Jornal Marca, from Spain, treated the episode in So Paulo as a ‘sanitary scandal’ (Photo: Brand/Reproduction)
The suspension of the classic between Brazil and Argentina, this Sunday, at Neo Quimica Arena, in So Paulo, for the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, had repercussions in the international media. Communication vehicles from Europe and also from South America treated the news with great prominence.
The game was interrupted at 7min of the first half, when delegates from the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) entered the field demanding the removal of Argentine players who had not complied with the sanitary protocols. Goalkeeper Martnez, midfielder Lo Celso, defender Romero and reserve Emiliano Buendia will have to be deported for non-compliance with the mandatory forty for travelers from the United Kingdom – in this case, England, where they work – to Brazil.

Brazil vs Argentina: game interrupted by Anvisa