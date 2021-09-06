International media echoes suspension of Brazil x Argentina in So Paulo

Jornal Marca, from Spain, treated the episode in So Paulo as a ‘sanitary scandal’ (Photo: Brand/Reproduction)

The suspension of the classic between Brazil and Argentina, this Sunday, at Neo Quimica Arena, in So Paulo, for the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, had repercussions in the international media. Communication vehicles from Europe and also from South America treated the news with great prominence.

Brazil vs Argentina: game interrupted by Anvisa

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA There is no description for this image or gallery The game was interrupted at 7min of the first half, when delegates from the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) entered the field demanding the removal of Argentine players who had not complied with the sanitary protocols. Goalkeeper Martnez, midfielder Lo Celso, defender Romero and reserve Emiliano Buendia will have to be deported for non-compliance with the mandatory forty for travelers from the United Kingdom – in this case, England, where they work – to Brazil.

Brand highlighted the episode in the headline. The vehicle classified the case as a ‘health scandal’, which overshadowed even Fria’s match against Georgia, in the European Cup qualifiers in Qatar. Another vehicle from Spain, os, featured an image of an armed police officer on the field, as reported by TyC Sports (Photo: As/Reproduction) One of Spain’s leading sports newspapers, thehighlighted the episode in the headline. The vehicle classified the case as a ‘health scandal’, which overshadowed even Fria’s match against Georgia, in the European Cup qualifiers in Qatar.

Another well-known newspaper from Spain, the s, also highlighted the interruption of the game between Brazil and Argentina. The vehicle published an image of an inspector entering the field and, in the caption, it highlighted the fact that the ‘policeman’ was armed. The information came from journalist Mariano Antico, from TyC Sports.

Gazetta Dello Sport also highlighted the episode in the capital of São Paulo. “Brazil x Argentina interrupted after 7min due to lack of quarantine”, published the vehicle, which added: “The great classic of South American football was interrupted a few minutes after the kick-off by the São Paulo authorities: four players from the Argentine Selection who play in the Premier League did not go through the quarantine period before entering Brazil.” Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport also highlighted the classic’s stoppage on the website (Photo: Gazzetta dello Sport/Reproduo) In Italy, thealso highlighted the episode in the capital of São Paulo. “Brazil x Argentina interrupted after 7min due to lack of quarantine”, published the vehicle, which added: “The great classic of South American football was interrupted a few minutes after the kick-off by the São Paulo authorities: four players from the Argentine Selection who play in the Premier League did not go through the quarantine period before entering Brazil.”

the sun, which traditionally bets on controversial headlines, got straight to the point: Brazil-Argentino suspended after health workers entered the field to deport Premier League stars,” the vehicle wrote, citing the fact that the four Argentines who breached the sanitary protocol acted in English football. The Sun, from England, highlighted the fact that the four Argentines pivots in the case are acting in the Premier League (Photo: The Sun/Reproduction) In England, the, which traditionally bets on controversial headlines, got straight to the point: Brazil-Argentino suspended after health workers entered the field to deport Premier League stars,” the vehicle wrote, citing the fact that the four Argentines who breached the sanitary protocol acted in English football.

the team he also handled the case with prominence. The vehicle cited that ‘the game was interrupted by the Sanitary Surveillance Agency of Brazil, due to the presence on the Argentine side of four players suspected of having violated the anti-covid protocol.” The traditional L’quipe, from France, even cited ‘prison’ for violating the anti-covid protocol (Photo: L’quipe/Reproduction) In France, thehe also handled the case with prominence. The vehicle cited that ‘the game was interrupted by the Sanitary Surveillance Agency of Brazil, due to the presence on the Argentine side of four players suspected of having violated the anti-covid protocol.”