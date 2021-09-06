“Investing in health is cheaper than you think”, say experts

Large amounts are not necessary, nor is it necessary to commit a large part of the family budget to be healthy. This is what the physician and writer Thanguy Friço claims.

“Investing in health is much cheaper than we think. To do a physical activity, it is not necessary to pay a gym. We have many free alternatives, apps, videos online. We live in a region suitable for doing an activity on a regular basis”.

For the doctor, people tend to hide behind excuses. “They say that the year is difficult, that resources are lacking. But, the big problem is that they spend money inappropriately, with food per app, for example, while at the fair it is much cheaper. There is a lack of quality information, planning and time”.

Taking care of health is one of the lessons that the pandemic left, according to psychologist Patrícia Dummer, from Clínica Unifert.

“Everything is still unstable, but planning can be healthy for family life. Planning for any issues is fundamental, as it helps in organizing and directing to achieve an objective”.

To be healthy, it is necessary to invest in good habits, regularity and balance, according to doctor Gustavo Feil.

“When we want to obtain something material, we invest money, work, to acquire it. With health, it’s no different. In order to have good health, we need to invest. In that case, it’s about investing in good habits regularly.”

This means, according to the doctor, maintaining a balanced diet, exercising daily, always seeking emotional balance and doing activities that bring pleasure and well-being.

A survey carried out by the Junior Enterprise of UVV (EJUVV) in partnership with A Tribuna showed that 69.5% of respondents feel that their mental health has worsened in isolation. For the physician and psychologist Roberto Debski, it is necessary to think about health beyond “just taking care of diseases”, but investing in the promotion of well-being and prevention from childhood.

“Health is a concept that includes the physical, psychological, social and spiritual. Living an active and healthy lifestyle, feeling good about yourself and your relationships, with physical and mental health, promoting health and preventing illnesses, investing in healthy relationships. All this is part of the planning, not only for the following year, but for life as a whole, for all phases of our life”.

“My blood pressure went up, I had to run to the hospital”

Health has already become one of the priorities of administrative assistant Lucas Vieira Costa, 24. He said that, during the pandemic, he spent a long time at home without working, anxious, and gained weight, harming his health. The decision to invest more in health came after having been sick.

“My blood pressure went up, it was almost 20. I had to run to the hospital. So I decided to change and start exercising, eating better. I had to move, after all, I work inside a gym. I had no more excuses,” he said.

How to invest in health spending little



1. Planning

Just as there is planning to buy a house, car and travel, a healthy routine must be planned every week, with physical activities, healthy foods, bedtime and waking up and practices that help with emotional control.

Organizing the day’s tasks the night before is a good tip.

2. Organize your routine

Schedule certain times for tasks, including exercise time. This organization is essential to getting used to a healthy routine.

One way to not be lazy or have difficulty in time to prepare meals and not be tempted by the facilities of processed and ready-to-deliver foods is to cook at home and freeze meals.

3. Balanced nutrition

More than half of the Brazilian population is overweight and, therefore, habits should be healthier, with consumption of fruits, vegetables and legumes.

Fresh foods, sold at the fair, which are part of healthy eating for good health, are cheaper than industrialized products.

4. Live in the present moment

Exercise focus and mindfulness with all your senses on what you are doing, whether it’s eating, talking, or taking a shower. This helps to make the most of the moment and brings a feeling of pleasure, in addition to exercising the memory.

Whenever possible, eat at the family table, away from the computer, cell phone or television. This helps your body correctly record your meal intake. Eating slowly, and with time dedicated to it, is essential.

5. Practice physical activity

It is recommended to practice a physical activity every day and at least three times a week. Choose a sport you like to practice.

Enjoy the outdoors. They are almost always free and also increase contact with nature, which brings more health.

Changing habits has to be gradual. It is necessary to start at a slower pace. Respect your body’s limits and don’t compare yourself to other people.

6. Sleep well

Sleep is essential for good physical and mental health. Have time to sleep and wake up, with sleep between 6 and 8 hours a night. Restorative sleep releases the hormones serotonin, which regulates mood.

7. Emotional control

Doing meditation, having a religion, family, friends, and a hobby can help alleviate anxiety. Being grateful bathes the brain in positive neurotransmitters that protect you from disease.

Source: Experts consulted.