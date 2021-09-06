IR: Increase in the exemption range is below inflation; understand the changes approved by the Chamber

RIO – The text of the project that changes Income Tax rules (PL 2337/21) was approved by the Chamber of Deputies last Thursday and now needs to go through the Senate. Among the main points, the proposal increases the exemption range, which has not been updated since 2015. Experts warn that, even so, the value is below inflation.

In the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) table, the exemption range goes from R$1,903.98 to R$2,500 monthly, correction of 31.3%. This means that those who receive up to R$2,500 will no longer be required to send the declaration to the IRS and will be free of discounts.

The tax lawyer André Moreira, a partner at Sacha Calmon Misabel Derzi, says the adjustment is not enough, as it does not match the inflation rate for the period. For him, the exemption amount would have to be increased to around R$ 4 thousand, the price of the ideal minimum wage calculated by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese).

A study by the National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue (Sindifisco), released in February, even showed that the lag in the table was 113.09%, considering the accumulated inflation from 1996 to 2019. Thus, the exemption range should be expanded to those earning up to R$ 4,022.89. The correction of the table was a campaign promise by President Jair Bolsonaro in 2018.

— If I don’t correct the table for inflation, I’m raising the lawless income tax. They are selling a false promise of benefit to the worker — criticizes.

The professor of Accounting Sciences at Ibmec, Paulo Henrique Pêgas, agrees that the exemption range is outdated, but considers that the new value is what is possible for the country’s fiscal situation. According to the rapporteur and deputy Celso Sabino (PSDB-PA), calculations estimate that around 16 million Brazilians will be exempt.

The measure also changes the tax to be deducted for other taxpayers, being a “progressive reform”: whoever earns more will pay more tax. A citizen, for example, who receives R$ 40 thousand per year and currently has the income tax due of R$ 686.42, will pay only R$ 150. Meanwhile, another citizen who receives R$ 120 thousand and owes R$ 17,960.24 of tax, will be required to pay R$17,977.50 — a difference of R$17.60. The increase, however, is seen as contribution stability.

— By putting more money in the hands of people with lower income, this value returns to the market because it will be used for consumption, which can help stimulate the economy — says Pegas: — I believe that changes still need to be made in the text, but we are on the right path. It’s like you’ve chosen the right medicine in the wrong dosage.

Currently, in the simplified declaration, the discount is 20% of taxable income, limited to R$ 16,754.34, which replaces deductions such as expenses with health, education and dependents. According to the approved text, the limit goes to R$ 10,563.60.

EY Brazil’s senior tax manager, Felipe Coelho, warns that, if the text goes ahead, the new rules will take effect next year, and their effects will be felt in the declaration sent in 2023, referring to the base year 2022.

Coelho also adds other changes to the proposal for individuals:

— Before, the taxpayer had to monthly calculate the tax related to investments in shares and pay it off. Now this will be done on a quarterly basis. Thus, the exemption for sales changes from R$ 20 thousand to R$ 60 thousand, which does not represent an increase because the relative period goes from one to three months – explains the manager: – Another thing is that the compensation if you have losses will be allowed regardless of the quarter and the nature of the transaction.

Property value update

Property owners will be able to update the value of the property on the income tax return, if it is out of date. Until then, the taxpayer could only do this in case of sale. The novelty will allow you to pay 4% tax on the valuation, instead of 15% at the time of negotiation. Thus, when selling the property, the tax to be calculated will be much lower.

A person who owns an old property worth R$100 thousand, but which has appreciated to R$1 million, can calculate the tax in advance and pay less to the public coffers. EY Brazil’s senior tax manager, Felipe Coelho, considers that the option is only advantageous for those who intend to sell in the future.

— The spontaneous update only makes sense for those who intend to sell the house or apartment. If you want to live in the property forever, you have no reason to pay this tax – he opines.

The tax lawyer André Moreira assesses that this was a way that the government found to collect in the short term and believes that this part of the proposal is just an accessory.

— There are other more important points, such as the taxation of profits and dividends, which, in my opinion, will alienate investors and compromise the country’s growth — he adds.

System remains complex

For the coordinator of studies at the Economic Observatory of the Methodist University of São Paulo (Umesp), Sandro Maskio, the reform of the income tax is not enough to solve the complexity of the Brazilian tax system, which, as a whole, is very regressive.

— It is a complex and difficult change to be made because it involves interests from different social classes and different spheres of power. But when we slice the reform, making small changes, we lose a little sense of the whole — believes Maskio: — There is something very unfair in Brazil today, which is the indirect tax. When a poor person buys a product, he or she pays the same taxes built into it as a rich person, and thus ends up spending all his income on basic items to survive.


complex system

The government presented the bill that messes with the Income Tax table, considered the second part of the tax reform. The main part of the reform is the unification of taxes. But reaching an agreement on how it will be done is as complex as the Brazilian tax system itself. States and municipalities are afraid of losing a share of their collections and there are many taxes.

tangle of taxes

Brazil has at least five taxes built into the prices of goods and services: three levied by the Union (IPI, PIS and Cofins), one by the states (ICMS) and one by the municipalities (ISS). ICMS alone has 27 different formats, one for each state and the DF. In other words, to sell in other states, the entrepreneur has to pay and learn about the different taxes.

High cost

In addition to the amount of taxes, the cost is high. An example is the general taxation of drugs, one of the highest in the world, around 33%. In developed countries it is around 6%. Another essential item with a high tax burden, for example, is the intimate absorbent: 27% tax only.

Classification

Classification is another recurring problem. Is it perfume or cologne? The concentrated formula aliquot is 42%. Already the lightest fragrance, 12%. “A big difference”, according to Gabriel Quintanilha, specialist in tax law and FGV.

Endless bureaucracy

Brazil is the country in which companies spend the most hours on tax bureaucracy, according to a World Bank report that assesses 190 countries. A Brazilian company spends, on average. 1,501 hours per year handling tax-related obligations. It is five times the average spent by countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Cascade effect

This knot of so much information and charges makes life and cash for companies difficult, in addition to making mistakes easier. According to Endeavor, 86% of Brazilian companies have some type of irregularity in the payment of their taxes. These gaps are often due to lack of knowledge of the many rules. Even so, they can generate high fines and expenses.

Maskio also assesses that the deduction on education is very small and could be modified as a way to encourage the improvement of the training process for workers and young people:

— For health and education deductions, the logic is that the individual is not burdening the state with the use of these services. He’s paying out of his own pocket. While there are no limits on health spending, the education deduction is very small. This is one of the Achilles’ heels of the Brazilian economy.

Understand

IR table

The exemption range goes from R$1,903.98 to R$2,500 monthly. The other ranges will be readjusted between 13.2% and 13.6%, while the installments to be deducted will increase from 16% to 31%. Deductions for dependents and education remain at the same amount.

Simplified statement

According to the initial proposal, this discount would only be possible for those who earn up to R$ 40 thousand per year, limited to R$ 8 thousand (20%). But according to the text approved in the Chamber, anyone can use the simplified declaration – as happens today.

The change is that the 20% discount on taxable income limited to R$ 16,754.34 will be, at most, R$ 10,563.60.

Who will benefit?

Those who receive up to R$6,980 per month or R$83,700 per year will have a reduction in the tax due. On the other hand, by having less payroll deduction, the worker will also receive a smaller refund when sending the IRPF.

profits and dividends

Taxation of profits and dividends distributed by companies to individuals or legal entities will also apply to those domiciled abroad and in relation to any type of action. Profit or dividend distributed on assets or rights, such as debt securities or a machine, should also be taxed. The approved rate is 15%.

Micro and small companies participating in the Simples Nacional, in addition to companies not participating in this special regime, taxed on presumed profit with billings of up to R$4.8 million, are excluded from the charge.

Legal person

The IRPJ will be reduced from 15% to 8%, effective after the implementation of an additional 1.5% of the Financial Compensation for the Exploitation of Mineral Resources (CFEM), which will focus on the extraction of iron, copper, bauxite, gold, manganese, kaolin, nickel, niobium and lithium. The additional 10% provided for in the legislation for monthly profits above R$ 20 thousand is still valid.

The Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) will decrease 0.5 percentage point in two stages, subject to the reduction of tax incentives, going from 9% to 8% in the general case. Banks will go from 20% to 19%; and other financial institutions, from 15% to 14%.

Implementation

All changes will be valid from 2022 since, following the principle of anteriority, changes in taxes should only be valid for the following year.