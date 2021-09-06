Italian steals slushie with 70-year-old woman’s millionaire award | lotteries

Pixabay Italian steals slushies with 70 year old millionaire award

The owner of a tobacco shop in Naples who stole a ticket awarded in 500 thousand euros (about R$ 3 million) from a 70-year-old elderly woman was arrested this Sunday (5th), at Fiumicino airport, in Rome, Italy. However, the police informed that he did not have the winning slushie and the search for the ticket continues.

The case took place on Friday (3) in a tobacconist in Rione Materdei and mobilized all the Italian police and also from neighboring countries and border guards.

The elderly woman went to the place and bought two slushies for 10 euros (about R$61). The first was not awarded, but the second showed the prize of half a million euros. The lady then confirmed with a local employee that she had won.

The boy congratulated the woman and passed the winning ticket to the tobacconist to proceed with the payment of the prize. However, the 57-year-old man identified only as GS took the paper and fled the establishment on a motorcycle.

The officials themselves denounced the situation and the police began the search, issuing alerts to all units. He was then recognized this Sunday by border police at the airport as he tried to embark for the Canary Islands.

The Carabineros said he was denounced for theft, but there are no restrictive orders against the man, who will respond in freedom.

The company responsible for issuing the winning ticket said it vetoed the sale of the entire scratchcard series and blocked payments until the situation was clarified.