“It’s not easy to meet fans’ expectations”

Max Verstappen said that “it’s never easy” to meet fans’ expectations at the Dutch GP, but that he remained “very focused” to win at home.

Verstappen took a dominant victory on Sunday and regained the championship lead. Red Bull used a two-pit strategy and responded well to Mercedes’ undercut attempts, securing the Dutch driver’s victory in the first Dutch GP since 1985.

Verstappen got out of his car, cheered by the crowd, and “dressed” the Netherlands flag on the podium.

“I know fans always have high expectations when you get here,” said Verstappen. “Of course they want you to win, but it’s never easy to get here. I think you’ve seen the year when Mercedes and we are so close, you get here and win.”

“Of course I was already very happy with pole, now I also won the race. What was crucial today was the start and then in the race, keeping the distance so they don’t undercut.”

“But an incredible feeling of winning in front of the fans and also the King [da Holanda] was watching with the family. An amazing day.”

But Verstappen said he was able to stay focused despite media engagements and other activities over race weekend in his home country.

“I know I had to focus on the direction. And I got that but of course there are more distractions, especially when you’re on the grid and there’s more audience. I think we’re professional enough to just focus on our work once we got in the car.”

“It was 72 laps pushing here. It was satisfying. Yeah, it was cool!”

