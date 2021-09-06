Jason Momoa shares a photo of the protagonist’s new uniform

Very dark!

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the second adventure of the hero of DC Comics, is coming! the long awaited Jason Momoa and Amber Heard is already being filmed and should bring many news and new dangers. But visual changes should also come along with the project, and the hero will wear a much darker costume in the new production.

On her Instagram account, Momoa posted two images. The first shows the classic costume, orange and green, along with the mighty trident. The second, however, shows a darker and darker outfit.

In it we see Aquaman in a desert setting, wearing an all-dark uniform in a metallic shade of blue. Silver details adorn the new outfit, giving a more warlike and armored look to the outfit. The hero appears with a frown and furrowed brows.

In the caption Momoa said: “Second round. New costume. More action. #Aquaman. Aloha”

Check out the images below:

It is important to emphasize that the dark costume should only be a camouflage costume, something that will not replace the hero’s classic uniform — not least because of its historical importance for Atlantean.

But then, what did you think of the new costume?

Aquaman and the Lost Kindgom is set to open in theaters in December 16, 2022.

Stay with: