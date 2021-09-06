Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of ‘Acossado’ and icon of Nouvelle Vague, dies at 88 | Pop & Art

If anyone can, without fear of error, be called a star, Jean-Paul Belmondo is certainly one of those people. the french actor died at 88 years old this Monday (6). Star of Nouvelle Vague French, one of the most important movements in the history of cinema, Belmondo became known for films like “Mounted” (1960) and “The Demon of Eleven Hours” (1965), both directed by Jean-Luc Godard. Another great film starring Belmondo was “O Homem do Rio” (1964).

“He was very tired for a long time, died peacefully,” said lawyer Michel Godest. Belmondo died at home in Paris. Until the last update of this article, the cause had not been disclosed.

After building an undisputed career in French cinema, mainly playing cold and serious men, but who enchanted the audience, Belmondo had a turning point in his acting career. Started acting in the most popular movies. Without a doubt, he was one of the greatest actors in the history of world cinema. “No actor since James Dean has inspired such a sense of identification with an audience,” wrote critic Eugene Archer in the New York Times in 1965.

Belmondo was 28 years old and director Jean-Luc Godard 26 when the two worked on “Acossado”. In the feature, Godard’s first, the director filmed Belmondo without a predetermined script, holding the handheld camera most of the time, and on a low budget. With this recipe and following the improvised acting orientation, Belmondo delivered Michel Poiccard, one of the most beloved anti-heroes in the history of cinema, to the world. If it wasn’t enough, “Mounted” was one of the first and most influential films of the “Nouvelle Vague” movement.

What was the Nouvelle Vague

Nouvelle Vague (New Wave, in free translation) was one of the most important movements in the history of cinema. Marked by youth and transgression of pre-established rules, low budget and improvised performance, the movement that began in the late 1950s transformed French and world cinema. In addition to “Hurrayed” and “The Demon at Eleven O’Clock”, are among the great films produced by Nouvelle Vague “Hiroshima, My Love” (1959), “Cléo from 5 to 7” (1962), “Jules and Jim” ( 1962) and “Band à Part” (1964).

Belmondo was born on April 9, 1933, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, son of the renowned sculptor Paul Belmondo and the painter Sarah Rainaud-Richard. Despite his cultured background, he seemed more attracted to the world of sports than the arts and became a great boxer in his youth.

After you discovered acting, it took three attempts before the Paris Conservatoire agreed in 1952 to accept him as a student. Even so, it was not a smooth passage, and Belmondo withdrew angrily in 1956 after a poor reception by a conservatory jury about one of his performances. One of his professors said at the time: “Mr. Belmondo will never succeed with his rowdy face.” Belmondo’s response was an obscene gesture.