Joelma is accused of default on home purchase | Fabia Oliveira

reproduction joelma

If it has not been easy for us, imagine for Joelma, who is being the target of a lawsuit filed by the owner of a very high standard house to which he moved in April 2019 and is located in Goiânia. The reason? Default. According to the documents that the column had access to, the singer – who should go on a tour soon – chose the property and reached a consensus on the sale price. However, almost at the moment of signing the draft, he asked that his name be removed from the contract and replaced by that of his daughter, Natália Mendes.

She even told him to be completely unconcerned about the move, because she was the one doing the deal and would be responsible for making the payments. A little over two years later, the owner claims in court that the artist paid only 1.86% of the contracted price (yes, one point eighty-six percent – R$70,000 of R$3,750,000.00) , having lived at the address for fifteen months, enjoyed all its amenities and, as if that wasn’t enough, left several debts, such as energy, property tax, condominium and repairs, which, together, total R$ 38,912.66.

To further complicate the situation of the interpreter of ‘Cavalo Manco’, he has already stressed that he has no interest in holding a conciliation and/or mediation hearing, in view of the new coronavirus pandemic and the countless fruitless contacts in this regard, classifying as premeditated bad faith. It is wrong, however, who thinks that the accusations stop there! As if the situation involving the debt were not enough, there was, in addition, this setback: a conversation in which she claims that the CNPJ of the concert company she maintains and which is also in the name of Natália has some pending issues.

Sought out, the singer said through her press office: “There was no purchase or lease of property located in Goiânia in the name of Joelma. We also inform that she has two companies that manage her career: aJShow, which manages the shows, and JMusic Editora, which takes care of the artist’s musical work, which currently has an independent label and record label.We emphasize that both have different directions and are in perfect working order.The accusations are absurd and the allegations that they were created to evade taxes, since she pays them herself.