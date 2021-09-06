Jojo Todynho gets angry and breaks up after finding out he had an affair with a manicurist

The “pau torou” in Jojo Todynho’s recent romance with Marcio Felipe from Rio. After discovering that the boy was also having an affair with the manicurist Izabelle Branquinho, the funkeira got angry and put an end to the relationship, according to an EXTRA source.

Jojo was in love with the handsome guy, but she was mad when her name was involved in yet another love scandal. When the manicurist went public, she even told him that she had been with him for a month and a half and that Marcio had slept at her house the day before EXTRA revealed the funkeira’s new romance.

Before finishing, Jojo scolded Márcio and spent the weekend away from him. The boy keeps trying to reverse the situation and wants to prove to her that the manicurist is lying. He even posted a video (and then deleted it) saying he had nothing to do with Izabelle. The girl, however, showed images of him in her bed.

Angered by the situation, Jojo used social media to get the word out. “Do you think that I, Jordana, Jojo Todynho, need to be hanging around with the other’s male? I’ve never had to sleep with anyone’s male! Even because, I have the man I want, whenever I want”, the singer fired. this Sunday.

“Respect me. I don’t need to hang out with anyone’s male. Does the person go around with a billboard? I didn’t know that ‘gay’ was a boyfriend and I’m a single woman. I met the most worthy bachelor. life,” he finished.

Jojo Todynho has a new love: "Beautiful and hot"

Jojo revealed the romance last week in an interview with Podpah podcast. She said that the two met on the street, started talking on Instagram and, after her trip, went into gear:

“I was going to have my eyelashes done and he was leaving the same building. It made me dizzy at the time. He looked like a closet, all dressed in Flamengo. It was an exchange of looks and then I was hoping he would send me a direct on Instagram. He told me to and said: ‘Will you just watch?’ I replied, I went traveling and when I came back we met. It was great, it was wonderful. Even his good morning gives me butterflies. He looks similar to me. He’s a person who came and broke my heart, came, dominated my heart and got me right. He’s a hottie, beautiful. He came into my life smashing everything. I’ve always made introspective guys, and he’s nice, he fits in with people. I’m allowing myself to live it”.

Izabelle Branquinho reveals that she was having an affair with Jojo Todynho's boyfriend