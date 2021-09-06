Jojo Todynho gets angry and ends up dating after alleged betrayal

Jojo Todynho the relationship with Marcio Felipe would have ended. According to Extra, the singer would have put an end to after discovering that the young man was having another affair.

The carioca would be involved with the manicure Izabelle Branquinho, who went public to say that she was involved with him for a month and a half. According to the woman, Marcio had slept at her house the day before the newspaper published the relationship between him and the funkeira.

The boy keeps trying to reverse the situation and wants to prove to her that the manicurist is lying. He even posted a video (and then deleted it) saying he had nothing to do with Izabelle. The girl, however, showed images of him in her bed.

Angered by the situation, Jojo used social media to get the word out. “Do you think that I, Jordana, Jojo Todynho, need to be hanging around with other people? I never needed to sleep with anyone’s male! Even because, I have the man I want, the time I want”, fired the singer this Sunday.

“Respect me. I don’t need to hang out with anyone’s male. Does the person walk with a billboard? I didn’t know ‘hangout’ was a boyfriend and I’m a single woman. I met the most worthy bachelor. I’m not going to stretch because I don’t have to give satisfaction in my life”, he concluded.

