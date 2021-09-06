Josiane Oliveira, former ‘BBB’ participant, dies at 43 years old

Josiane Oliveira, also known as Josy, participant of BBB9, died on Saturday, 5, at 43 years old. According to information from G1, Josy was diagnosed with an aneurysm in late 2020, and suffered a stroke (cerebrovascular accident) during surgery performed last Tuesday, 31. Since then, she had been in an induced coma.

Born in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, and graduated in psychology, she participated in Big Brother Brasil when she was 30 years old, and also worked as a singer. In 2009, before entering the reality show house, she had to pass by Bolha de Vidro, located in a mall in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro, being confined alongside Emanuel Tiago Milchevski, Daniel Gevaerd and Maira Britto. She was chosen by the public, as well as Emanuel, to definitively participate in the game.