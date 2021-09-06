Josy Oliveira, from ‘BBB 9’, dies at 43 years old in SP

Singer and psychologist Josiane Belizário de Oliveira, better known as Josy Oliveira, who participated in “Big Brother Brasil 9”, died at dawn today, in São Paulo, at the age of 43. The information was confirmed by her official Instagram page.

In contact with the UOL, Jeanne Oliveira, Josy’s sister, said she suffered an aneurysm earlier this year and last Tuesday (31) underwent surgery. However, Josy had a hemorrhage during the procedure and did not resist. The family authorized the donation of organs and her body will be cremated in São Paulo, but the date has not yet been confirmed.

“The aneurysm was discovered several months ago, she was planning to have the surgery and was taking care not to have a worse and more dangerous case, and that happened,” said Jeanne.

Husband Daniel Ramos and son Matheus, age 5, left a message for her in a post on the social network.

The moment that no one waits and no one is prepared has unfortunately arrived and God understood that it should be now , mourned Josy’s husband and son.

“Thank you for choosing me and giving me the privilege to share your life with me for 12 years with the purest love […] Thank you for your life that will remain forever alive in everyone who had the opportunity to have you around,” the message says.

Josy was the 12th eliminated from the edition of Globo’s reality show, whose winner was Max Porto. Remember Josy’s participation in the reality show.

Former BBB participants spoke with UOL and mourned the death. Janaína do Mar, from the 11th edition of the program, was the godmother at her wedding and said that all the former participants were sad when they learned of the information. Josy is the fourth BBB participant to have died.

Graduated in psychology, Josy worked mainly as a singer before joining “BBB”. In 2006, he recorded the album “Influences”, his debut in music and always liked MPB and electronic music. She played guitar, percussion and piano.

A Globo producer went to Josy’s family home in 2009 to present a supposed pre-contract, which guaranteed a spot in the semifinals of the selection stage.

“When I went to call my parents to sign the disclaimer they said was necessary, the producer opened a backpack, took out some bags and told Josy to pack things because she was already at ‘BBB’,” said the sister, at occasion.

Josy Oliveira went through several tests to join the ‘BBB’, from registration on the internet, participation in questions and answers and interviews.

She didn’t get to the program by “conventional methods”. Unlike previous seasons, that year, 4 contestants did not enter the house directly, Josy being one of them. Along with Daniel, Emanuel and Maíra Brito, the singer ended up being chosen to spend a week confined in a glass house (her first appearance), subject to a popular vote.

Upon entering the house, Josy engaged in an affair with Ton, one of the season’s most rejected contestants. The two knew each other and had a relationship out here, which continued within the program. However, Josy and Ton didn’t have a wonderful relationship.

hard wall

Inside the house, Josy was considered a strong participant. This happened after the young woman eliminated in a double wall the competitor Naná, who the members of the house saw as one of the main favorites for the prize.

Josy herself was quite surprised at the result, unable to disguise her shocked face when Pedro Bial, host of the season, announces Naná as eliminated for the night.

Josy was eliminated in the final stretch, against Ana Carolina Image: Reproduction/Globe Network

6th place of the season, Josy was eliminated in the final stretch, on March 29, 2009. In his elimination speech, Bial praised the young woman’s trajectory.