Juliette breaks record on Spotify Brazil in the first 24 hours after the release of the EP

posted on 9/04/2021 5:50 PM / updated on 9/04/2021 5:51 PM

Juliette broke Olivia Rodrigo’s record and is the project with the most streams on Spotify in Brazil in the first 24 hours after launch. The EP was released on Thursday, 2. The album has six new tracks: Bença, Diferença Mara, Doce, Sei Lá and Benzin.

Without a doubt, the winner of Big Brother Brasil 21 has the album with the biggest national debut of the streaming music service: 5,987,878.

Even before the launch, more than 600,000 pre-saves of the material were made on all streaming platforms.

On Spotify alone, the songs were guaranteed by more than 222,000 people before release.

On Twitter, the success of Juliette’s EP was one of the most talked about issues this Saturday afternoon, 4.

On Instagram, Juliette celebrated the release of her first musical album. “It’s out! And I can’t explain everything I’m feeling… butterflies in my stomach, happiness, euphoria, fear, peace, gratitude… a lot of gratitude. For music, for life and for you. These are just the first steps in this new trajectory and my only request is that these songs touch you as they do me,” he wrote.