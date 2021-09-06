Kane scores 40th goal for England, who beat Andorra without difficulty and keep 100%

Even with a full reserve team, the England took off in the second half and beat Andorra by 4-0. The match, valid for the fifth round of group I of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, was held at Wembley Stadium, in London, this Sunday (5th).

In the first half, the English played a game of attack against defense. Even with a 89% ball possession, the team led by Gareth Southgate sinned in submissions and scored only one goal.

The match marked the England debut of center forward Bamford, from United Leeds, who turned 28 on Sunday.

O English Team opened the scoring in the 18th minute. After a well-crafted play on the left, Saka crossed in the area, and Lingard took advantage of a defensive hit in the area to kick into the goalkeeper’s corner.

‘Elite squad’

In the second half, the English coach put some stars like Kane, Grealish and Mount on the field.

The moves were successful, and England reached the second goal. At 25, Grealish made a left play with Mount in the area and was knocked down. The referee awarded the penalty, which was taken with class by Harry Kane in the goalkeeper’s right corner.

Kane (right) celebrates goal for England Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Now the Tottenham star is England’s fifth-highest scorer with 40 goals, tied with Michael Owen. The player needs to hit the net 13 more times to equal Wayne Rooney, in first place, on 53.

At 32, Lingard received the ball from the left, took the mark and kicked hard, with no chance for the archer. The English reached the fourth goal seven minutes later with Saka, who headed in Lingard’s cross.

Championship status

With the result, England continues with 100% success and goes to the 15 points, in the leadership of group I.

Andorra’s national team has three points, in fifth place in the key.

The guy: Lingard

Challenged at Manchester United, Lingard had a performance to put a question in Southgate’s mind. In addition to scoring twice, he scored a great goal that was ruled out for offside in the first half and provided an assist for Saka’s goal.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field next Wednesday (08), at 15:45 (GMT), by UEFA World Cup qualifiers.

England will play away from home against Poland, while Andorra’s national team will visit the Hungary, in matches valid for the 6th round.