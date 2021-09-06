Kiwi improves immune system and stimulates good mood; see 14 benefits – 06/09/2021

Originally from China, specifically from the southern region, the kiwi is an exotic fruit with an oval, velvety and brown color. It has a thin rind, generally green, creamy pulp, with black seeds inside and a sweet, but slightly acidic flavor, like a mixture between strawberry and banana with a citrus touch. Rich in chlorophyll, it is one of the few fruits that keep their green color when ripe.

With these attributes, the fruit fell in popular taste and its health benefits encourage its consumption even more, so it is easily found in street markets and hypermarkets. “Kiwi fruit is rich in vitamins and minerals and has a low caloric content (50 kcal per 100 g)”, says nutritionist Ana Paula do Patrocínio.

The fruit is an important source of vitamin C, B vitamins, such as B1, B2 and B6, E, and calcium, copper, manganese, phosphorus, iron, potassium and zinc, according to nutritionist Glaucia Medeiros.

According to the nutritionist Alexandre Curvelo Caldas, it is also worth noting that the Kiwi contains a lot of fiber, mainly soluble fiber. “This makes it one of the main foods that stimulate the good bacteria in our intestines, helping with intestinal regulation”, he explains.

The fruit comes from some species of the genus actinide and its hybrids. “These are typical plants from places with a temperate or subtropical mountain climate”, informs the nutrologist Edson credit. In China, it is known as Chinese gooseberry and, from there, it spread around the world, reaching New Zealand, where it received the name of Kiwi, due to its similarity to the kiwi bird, symbol of the country. This bird is characterized by having a brownish down that resembles the fruit. Historians report its cultivation only from 1900 onwards, and prior to this period the Kiwi it was only consumed if collected directly from nature.

In Brazil, the species was introduced in 1971, however, most of the Kiwi marketed in national territory comes from imports. In the country, its biggest cultivation happens in the states of Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul.

Here are more health benefits of kiwi fruit:

1. Prevents colds and flu

With a low caloric value and glycemic index, kiwi, like most citrus fruits, is an excellent source of vitamin C, even more than oranges. A 90g unit of fruit can provide up to 85% of the recommended daily serving of this vitamin. In this way, it helps to prevent colds and flu and to heal the skin.

2. Antioxidant action

Kiwi fruit is also rich in vitamins E and K, producing an antioxidant action that favors the skin, nails and hair, in addition to preventing the formation of calcium in the arteries.

3. Good for the heart

Due to the presence of vitamins and the amount of fiber available in the fruit, it can be considered a cardioprotective food. As it is a vegetable food, it is devoid of cholesterol, and its fibers help to reduce the level of fat in the blood.

4. Helps to hydrate the body

Fruit very rich in water (it has 85% in its composition), it helps to hydrate the body and also helps in the proper functioning of the intestines.

Image: iStock

5. Improves the immune system

Kiwi fruit has anti-inflammatory action and prevents chronic diseases, improving the immune system. One of the greatest benefits provided by the consumption of kiwi fruit is perceived by the immune system, thanks to the high content of vitamins and minerals in the fruit. A study carried out in Spain in 2016 shows that regular consumption of kiwi fruit has shown beneficial effects on immune function and antioxidant defense; also in gastrointestinal function, improving protein digestion and constipation; and in the upper respiratory tract, preventing infections and improving symptoms.

6. Stimulates circulation

The good combination of vitamins A and E found in kiwifruit can reduce the risk of cancer and circulatory diseases, including coronary heart disease.

7. Helps control blood pressure

Some of the mineral elements, such as calcium, magnesium, iron and especially potassium, help to balance blood pressure. A study published in the Journal of Human Hypertension showed that food consumption generates considerable improvements in blood pressure, when it undergoes changes caused by smoking. The research volunteers were smokers and consumed three kiwi fruit per day for a certain time. All of them showed improvements in blood pressure, as the fruit reduces the level of triglycerides in the blood.

8. Regulates the proper functioning of the bowel

Eating kiwi fruit in its natural form in the morning or in the afternoon can help with the functioning of the intestine, as the fruit is rich in fiber, which facilitates digestion and combats the feeling of heaviness in the abdomen. The University of massey, in New Zealand, conducted research on the benefits of Kiwi for the human digestive system, and among them is relief in cases of constipation.

9. Helps control weight

Due to its high content of minerals and low calories, kiwi can be a great ally for those who want to lose weight.

10. Contributes to cell regeneration

The fruit is also rich in polysaccharides, which help in cell regeneration and division. Not to mention the high collagen content, an excellent substance for skin health and elasticity.

11. Improves vision

Kiwi fruit is rich in phytochemicals such as lutein, a substance responsible for protecting membranes from ultraviolet rays. Thus, regular consumption of the fruit prevents presbyopia and vision impairment due to constant exposure to harmful lights.

12. Helps in bone health

One of the substances with the highest concentration in kiwi fruit is vitamin C, essential for the prevention of various diseases, such as those that affect bone structure. Frequent ingestion of the fruit preserves the strength of the bone tissue over the years, preventing possible injuries and speeding up its recovery in cases of existing damage. Specialists from the Institute of Health and Nutrition Toyama, in Japan, carried out a survey that found the positive effects of Kiwi in bone density also due to the high content of magnesium and vitamin K.

Image: iStock

13. Helps fight stress

The antioxidant effects of kiwi fruit also interfere with the stress level. Consuming one or two pieces of fruit a day can stimulate a good mood, as revealed by a study in New Zealand of adult men who were given a diet rich in antioxidants and vitamin C.

14. Collaborates in the treatment of anemia

Combined with a diet rich in iron, kiwi fruit can be essential in the treatment of anemia. A 16-week study carried out with a group of women by experts from the University of massey, in New Zealand, proved that the Kiwi helps in stabilizing iron contents.

how to consume

Tasty and nutritious, kiwi fruit can be consumed in different ways, either fresh or combined with other foods. According to Medeiros, traditionally, kiwi is consumed by cutting it in half (forming a pot) and eating it with a spoon. “It is important that it is ripe, in addition, the fruit is delicious and can be used in juices, ice cream, cakes, syrups, jellies and ice cream,” he says.

As Caldas, in pure consumption, as an isolated fruit, the kiwi can be consumed with the skin, just removing the hairs. “If you prefer, you can remove the skin and combine it with cereals, such as granola, oats, chia and flaxseed flour, or consume it in the form of juice, combining it with lemon, kale, mint, apple, strawberry, papaya and even ginger,” he points out.

Risks and contraindications

Kiwi fruit “has no contraindication for its consumption in healthy individuals”, as stated by Patrocinio. However, some aspects and precautions need to be considered, as Caldas points out: “Although it does not contain a large amount of fructose in its composition, the fruit should not be over-consumed. It is best to fractionate it throughout the day and not eat it on an empty stomach , so as not to stimulate fructose intolerance,” he advises.

There are also reports of people allergic to kiwi fruit, which can range from a systemic allergic reaction to a local, oral allergic reaction, caused by the contact of the fruit with the oral mucosa, causing swelling in the mouth and tongue. In this case, consumption should be avoided.

Medeiros warns those who have diverticulitis should avoid consumption, due to the presence of small seeds.

Sources: Alexandre Curvelo Caldas, a nutrologist at the Hospital Sírio Libanês; Ana Paula do Sponsorship, nutritionist and professor of the nutrition course at the FMU University Center (Faculdades Metropolitanas Unidas); Edson Credidio, Ph.D. in food sciences and post-doctorate in bioactive foods, both at Unicamp (State University of Campinas), and nutrologist and general practitioner: Glaucia Medeiros, nutritionist specializing in clinical functional nutrition.