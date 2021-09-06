Know what to do when the product purchased online does not arrive

posted on 09/06/2021 06:00



(credit: Maure)

Online shopping brings practicality and versatility to the consumer’s life, especially during the pandemic period, given the need for social isolation. Although it is a functional service, there are two important factors involved: the delivery time and the arrival of the product. Often, the merchandise undergoes the so-called postal diversion, and is not received by the buyer.

Student Marina Lima, 20, was a victim of this unpleasant situation. The young woman bought a sneaker online, but never received the product. “I placed the order in early April, bought a pair of pants and sneakers, but with separate purchases. The pants have arrived. The sneakers, no, and it was listed as delivered”, he says. She then contacted the responsible company who, in turn, contacted the carrier and found that the product had been lost.

After what happened, the company said it would reimburse the amount paid, which did not happen either. As the agreement was breached, the student posted a complaint on a platform dedicated to consumer complaints and the company responded, setting a new deadline, of three months, for payment. Marina is still waiting for the chargeback.

Conditions



According to Correios, when there is a commercial relationship between sender and recipient, the reimbursement rules for orders are the responsibility of the provider of the space where the transaction was carried out. At the time of purchase, it is important for the consumer to observe what conditions the site offers in case of theft or loss.

In these cases, the contractor of Correios services is entitled to reimbursement of the postal fees paid, an amount that varies according to the service purchased. This information is provided directly to the customer when a determination is requested, registering a request for information through the telephones 3003-0100 (capitals and metropolitan regions) and 0800 725 7282 (other locations), or through Fale Conosco, available on the website www. couriers.com.br.

Although the causes that motivate both occurrences are varied, in all of them the company works in partnership with public security agencies, collaborating with information and, mainly, with actions to prevent crimes against the postal system, the company guarantees.

In 2019, the internal procedures for the investigation of occurrences were reformulated, becoming, according to Correios, faster and more transparent. “Currently, when the intent is proven at the end of the process, each agent involved is penalized (within the company) according to their share of responsibility in the episode,” he said.

Legislation



Attorney Renata Palma, a specialist in consumer law, clarifies that a company that has an online store or a marketplace — a company’s platform where its own products and products from other companies are sold — is responsible for delivering the goods. purchased by consumers. “Attributing delays in delivery to the postal service, the carrier or a lack of stock is not acceptable,” he says.

Late delivery, incomplete, different from what was announced or not made constitutes non-compliance with the offer to the consumer, in accordance with article 35 of the Consumer Protection Code.

If this happens, the buyer has some options. The first is to demand the forced fulfillment of the obligation, “under the terms of the offer, presentation or advertising, that is, to demand the delivery of the purchased product”, highlights the legislation. You can also accept another product or equivalent service provision and, in the last case, terminate the contract, with the right to a refund of any amount anticipated, as well as moral damages, depending on the case.

In addition, lawyer Renata Palma emphasizes that it is essential to keep all records of the purchase made, with an indication of the delivery period, proof of payment and invoice. She also guides you to take a screenshot of the website with the order and keep messages exchanged with the company.

* Intern under the supervision of Mariana Niederauer

How to solve

See what to do when you don’t receive the product purchased online

» Contact the responsible company by SAC, telephone or message when you verify that the delivery is delayed

» If the issue is not resolved by the company, formalize the complaint at Procon, via mail, in person or electronically

» If the problem is not resolved in any of these ways, the consumer can still seek the Special Civil Court, to file the complaint verbally or in writing