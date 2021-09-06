Leader of Gas Consultoria deposited R$1.2 billion in Bitcoin in the world’s largest brokerage

the leader of Gas Consulting, Glaidson dos Santos, would have raised money from customers for their personal accounts and, after converting the amounts to Bitcoin, deposited the equivalent of R$1.2 billion in the world’s largest brokerage.

This new information was revealed by Delegate Leonardo Borges, from the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, who is investigating the actions of the company identified as a financial pyramid scheme headquartered in the city of Cabo Frio.

It is worth noting that the new information, revealed by the delegate in an interview with Fantástico, shows that the company was hiding the amounts received from clients.

According to the civil police agent, customer deposits went to the accounts of individuals and not the company itself. With this strategy, the manipulation of values ​​by the leaders of the scheme became easier, who disappeared with the amount.

Furthermore, in recent days, it has been discovered that the Glaidson’s wife, the Venezuelan Mirela Zerpa, withdrew BRL 1 billion in cryptocurrencies before fleeing to the United States.

New information revealed about the leader of Gas Consultoria indicate that he has invested R$1.2 billion in Bitcoin in the world’s largest brokerage

As reported by Fantástico, most of the amounts invested by Gas Consultoria clients ended up in the personal accounts of Glaidson dos Santos and other leaders of the scheme, all of which are being investigated by the federal police for being part of a criminal organization.

This new information may be revealing and help prove that Gas Consultoria was a pyramid scheme and not an investment company, as the money raised was not being used in operations to monetize the deposits, but for the personal expenses of the leaders.

The Rio de Janeiro civil police officer hopes that the company’s customers will start looking for police stations to file police reports.

Overall, he predicts that there will be a flurry of complaints filed as soon as the victims find out they were target of a swindle.

In response, the defense of Gas sent Fantástico a simple note denying that Glaidson operated from his personal accounts, in addition to informing that the company is not a pyramid scheme.

Is it possible to judicially retrieve cryptocurrencies from the world’s largest brokerage?

The world’s largest volume broker is Binance. It is suspected that she is the broker where the deposits were made.

In any case, the name of the company was not disclosed by the authorities, nor was the way in which the deposit was made by Glaidson dos Santos, who used his individual account to trade.

Binance has a dedicated call center for authorities, called the “Binance Law Enforcement Request System”. Thus, if the Brazilian authorities enter this platform to request the money handled by Glaidson, the exchange should help recover the amounts.

The case of Gas Consultoria is still under investigation by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, PF and MPF.