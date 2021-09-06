Learn about the main participations in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is already in theaters, bringing a new episode in the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga. And, like the studio’s other films, it’s packed with guest appearances by other characters. BUT WARNING: CONTAINS SPOILERS! So here we go:

Abominable and Wong

Play/Disney

Wong and the Abominable appear fighting at a fight club run by Xialing. Although we don’t know the context of how the two got there, it seems it’s kind of recurrent for them. The Fight Club also brings another special appearance.

A Black Widow and an Extremis Soldier

Yeah, here we also have another girl trained in the Red Room and a remnant Soldier from Project Extremis, present in Iron Man 3. They appear fighting just before the appearance of Wong and Abominable.

Trevor Slattery

Played by Ben Kinglsey, we’re talking about the character who was revealed as an actor who played the Mandarin in the Iron Man 3 plot. Trevor was almost killed by Wenwu, the real Mandarin, but ended up falling in the bigwig’s favor after showing his abilities to acting.

Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner

Play/Disney

In the final moments of the film, we see Carol Danvers and Bruce Banner conversing via the holographic technology used by the Avengers in ‘Ultimatum’. Wong, Carol and Bruce reveal that the Ten Rings activated an energy during the film’s final battle, which may have called something to Earth.