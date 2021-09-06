Leclerc and Sainz face frustration in the Netherlands and already expect difficult Monza

ZZZZZZ…! ALL ABOUT THE SLEEPY FORMULA 1 NETHERLANDS GP | BRIEFING

The sleepy Dutch GP, held this Sunday (5), was a frustration for the Ferrari drivers. Fifth place in the race, Charles Leclerc regretted not having been able to fight for fourth place with Pierre Gasly, from AlphaTauri. Carlos Sainz, meanwhile, rode for most of the race in Zandvoort behind his teammate, but was passed in the final laps by Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and ended the race in seventh place. After a weekend that even had a double on Friday of free practice, the journey of the Maranello team riders in the Netherlands ended in regret.

Leclerc attributed part of his result to the starting position obtained in the classification. “As for the performance itself, I think we were the best in the middle pack. We needed to have done a better job in qualifying. I believe that fourth place would have been possible today”.

“We had a faster performance than Pierre. Whenever he opened an advantage, I managed to recover. But when he opened 2s, it was hard to get close. We did well on the charts. But when we opted for hard tyres, it was a bit complicated”, he admitted.

Ferrari had a shaky Sunday in Zandvoort (Photo: Scuderia Ferrari)

When talking about Monza, home of Ferrari and the stage for the next stage of the 2021 season of Formula 1, next weekend, Leclerc opened a smile when talking about the passionate Italian fans. But he soon got real when he remembered that the circuit doesn’t go well with the SF21.

“I’m already thinking about it. It’s always great to be in Monza. I think it will be difficult for us, the characteristics of the track do not match our car. However, I can’t wait to be there next week. It won’t be easy for us, but it will be beautiful to see a lot of people in red in the stands. It will be difficult, but it is at these times that we need the support of the typhus. It will be wonderful to have them around,” he said.

Across the garage, Sainz had a more tortuous Sunday. The Spanish driver did not like the behavior of the car, which consumed a lot of tires throughout the race. “It was a very peculiar race, honestly. I felt the car didn’t behave like the rest of the weekend. I realized early on in the first laps that he had no rhythm. I skidded a lot more than in free practice and qualifying”.

“I wasted a lot of tire trying to keep up with the pace of those at the front and, in the end, I paid the price for the bad pace and the wear and tear. It stopped being a race I was hoping to attack, but a race where I kept my eye on the mirrors, as I had no rhythm”, concluded the Spaniard.