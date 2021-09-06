Leo Picon makes shocking decision after getting involved in new controversy

Leo Picon decided to take a break from social media. The influencer used his Instagram profile to inform followers about his attitude, after the repercussions of the controversy he got involved in during a trip to Recife.

At the time, Leo referred to a child as an “information trafficker”, which earned him several criticisms. In the statement, the businessman explained:

“First of all, I would like to thank and put on top all the support, love and affection I receive from everyone who supports me and recognizes my essence and my gaze. For me, nothing is worth more than that. All this love is the result of everything I have been fighting and transmitting throughout my private and public life and I am very clear on the path I walk where respect, principles, humility, love and devotion have brought me where I am and will take me to better places”.

“I can’t deny the responsibility I carry on this path of representing, being a leader and example for such special people, and I’m the one who charges me the most for that, because I know how special these people are.“, followed.

Jade Picon’s brother continued: “The truth is, I’m disappointed in myself. I find myself at a stage where so many things do not come out in the time I seek and I always feel that I must persist, that the path is not easy. This in my most intimate routine. And publicly I see myself falling into traps planted by myself that weaken me”.

“We cannot charge ourselves so much, nor martyr ourselves for our mistakes or failures, I always keep my head up, aiming for repair and evolution. From an early age it is a difficult challenge to evolve dealing with lies, attacks and repression in my life that are manifested in spheres that go beyond my knowledge.“, he posted, completing:

“It’s even harder to deal with my mistakes that turn into saints everyone who comes to me pointing fingers, validating everything that the lies, attacks and repressions have always said. Even if I have, I never wanted to harm anyone in any of my actions or mistakes. I ask for forgiveness to everyone who may have offended, harmed or hurt through any immature or thoughtless attitude over these 25 years lived intensely, dealing with so many things that I often found myself without much time to think about some important things”.

“I’ll give myself time to think away from the networks that I’ve been around uninterruptedly for so many years. Reinforce in me, with myself, the feelings that I want to transmit and come back with them stronger, channeled in my art, in my life and in yours. I am well. I’ll come back better! Better than today. Better than anyone else. Until then!“he concluded.

For those who did not follow, Leo posted a video in which he appeared playing Spanish with some friends. Before approaching a child on the street and pretending to be an international tourist, Leo said: “I’ll show you how to speak Spanish with the drug dealer in Recife”.

Next, Picon asked the boy a question, who in turn responded politely. Shortly thereafter, the entrepreneur’s attitude went viral on the web and criticism started. On social media, the blonde was detonated for ridiculing and humiliating a child.

Seeing the repercussion of the case, Leo explained: “I had been making several videos in Spanish and dealing with what I was experiencing in my daily life there in Spanish, in a joking way, as if it were something related to the Spanish mafia [fala com sotaque espanhol]“.

“I referred to a child as a drug dealer and I filmed that. I made a point of writing ‘information smuggler’ because, well, within the whole context…”, completed the influencer, who complained about the news that came out on the internet:

“They put it on several portals and it keeps coming out that I called a child a drug dealer, they start raising elitism and whatever, when in fact it has nothing to do with it. It was a game in which, obviously, when you take a fragment and put it out of context, it’s easy… It’s a dish made for those who want to attack me, for those who want to discredit me, for those who want to create a narrative that plays against me”.