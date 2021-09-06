Lineu from A Grande Família is remembered by Brazil x Argentina suspended

The suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina at Neo Química Arena, valid for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, reminded the audience of one of the main characters of “A Grande Família”: Lineu Silva.

Sanitary inspector who banned the Beiçola pastry in the attraction on several occasions, Lineu was remembered after professionals from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) entered the field at the time of the stoppage of the match.

This inspector from Anvisa is pure Lineu Silva juice, ending a party in paivense for irregularities – Speak nice! ?? (@otaldobacana) September 5, 2021

Anvisa’s uncle’s inspector arrived with his clipboard in his hand, just like Lineu banning pastry from beiçola — 93 DAYS WITHOUT PEACE! (wgzada) (@gomeswalisu) September 5, 2021

Beloved by the public, Lineu was played by actor Marco Nanini during the 14 years that the program remained on TV Globo. The character was married to Dona Nenê (Marieta Severo).

People! Strong frill that surveillance comes in the middle of the game! Lineu Silva entered the field HAAHAHA — Juliana (@Jumaestri) September 5, 2021

Anvisa’s claim is that four players from Argentina’s delegation did not comply with the mandatory quarantine for foreigners after visiting England.

understand the case

The aim of Anvisa was to prevent the four players who came from England to compete in the confrontation. Faced with the intervention with the ball rolling, the Argentine team left the field and went to the dressing room.

The commotion at the edge of the field started after five minutes. Officials responsible for the operation of the game tried to prevent entry to the field, but were unable.

Minutes later, the entire Argentine national team left the field, despite the fact that the four players involved were goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, defender Cristian Romero, defensive midfielder Lo Celso and attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendía.